Save up to $175 and enjoy Beats with these great Prime Day deals

It’s Amazon Prime Day — which means there are plenty of tempting deals out there. Beats has discounted some of its headphones and earbuds, and you can save up to 50% for a limited time only! For those who aren’t familiar with this brand, Apple acquired Beats a few years ago. Since then, the Cupertino firm has been tightly integrating its operating systems with these headphones and earbuds. As a result, you get some of the perks that AirPods offer — such as instant pairing, seamless device switching, etc.

Beats Studio3

The Beats Studio3 come in seven colors to choose from. However, the 50% discount only affects the Matte Black option. By buying these wireless headphones, you get 22 hours of nonstop music playback, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Siri support, and, much more.

Beats Solo3

Unlike the Beats Studio3, the Solo3 model lacks ANC support. However, it packs almost double the battery life — 40 hours of listening time. It also offers three color options, Spatial Audio support, instant pairing, and more.

Beats Studio Buds

The Studio Buds are a great option for those seeking compact earbuds. They come in five vibrant color options to choose from and pack a lot of technologies in their miniature form factor. For example, you get eight hours of listening time (excluding the charging case), IPX4 sweat resistance, ANC, and much more. They’re ideal for those seeking a workout music companion.

Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro offer instant pairing, four colors, ear hooks for stability, Spatial Audio support, and more. Their batteries pack nine hours of listening time — excluding the additional power that the charging case stores.

Beats Fit Pro

These are another great option from the company for those seeking wireless earbuds. They offer ANC, six hours of listening time, four unique color options, IPX4 water resistance, and more.

Beats products don’t see major discounts very often. If you’ve been contemplating buying a pair, now is the right time to do so. Remember that this is a limited-time deal. So if you’re not fast enough, you could either miss it or it could go out of stock. Make sure you take advantage of it before it’s too late!

Which of these products will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.