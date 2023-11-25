Beats Solo 3 $100 $200 Save $100 These Beats headphones bring big sound and provide up to 40 hours of battery life, deliver spatial audio, and are now 50% off for Cyber Monday. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is bringing a new set of deals, and you won't find better pricing on Beats Solo 3 headphones. Right now, you can save 50% off for a limited time, thanks to this promotion. The Beats Solo 3 look good, offer great sound, and comes in four colors choices: with Silver, Black, Red, and Rose Gold. So if you've been itching to get yourself a new set of headphones, be sure to grab this pair while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones?

Despite being an Apple product, the Beats Solo 3 headphones are compatible with both Android and Apple products. The headphones deliver when it comes to performance with crystal clear audio and deep bass, with support for Spatial Audio, which is great for taking movies, games, and music to another level.

In addition, you also get a massive amount of playback time with up to 40 hours of use on a single charge and the Fast Fuel quick charge feature can deliver three hours of listening time with a five-minute top-up. You're also going to love the feel of the Beats Solo 3 thanks to the comfortable on-ear cushions that are adjustable.

Furthermore, the headphones also have physical buttons on the side of the ear cup that can be used to control media. With Apple's W1 chip, you get seamless pairing and connectivity with compatible Apple products. And as stated before, it's also easy to connect to Android devices as well.

Since audio is a big part of the experience with the Beats Solo 3, you can expect fantastic voice call quality here thanks to the dual-beam forming microphones. All in all, these are a great pair of headphones that provide a lot of performance and value, especially at their reduced price for Cyber Monday. So grab them while you can because this deal won't last long.