If you're looking to take your audio to a new level, then investing in a great pair of earbuds or headphones is going to be the way to go. Of course, if you're looking to go for something on the high-end, things are going to get pretty pricey, so it's always good to keep a look-out for deals so you can save.

With that said, Amazon is having a springtime sales event for Beats audio products, which means, you're going to be able to save up to 49% on some of the brand's best products. The retailer is also offering bundle deals as well, with products that include additional coverage provided by Apple Care. Best of all, since you're buying from Amazon, you can also take advantage of fast shipping and easy returns.

Beats Studio Pro

If you're looking for a solid pair of headphones, the Beats Studio Pro is going to be right up your alley. The headphones have excellent audio reproduction, which is great for music and movies, and you can listen in peace thanks to the device's powerful ANC. Furthermore, you get support for lossless and spatial audio, which can really bring a new listening experience to your home. The headphones can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and they can quickly charge in 10 minutes to provide up to four hours of use.

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 Beats Studio Pro are Apple's newest over-ear headphones that feature a custom Beats chip. They support active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, as well as spatial and lossless audio. With an included USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Studio Pro works with both iOS and Android seamlessly. $180 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

While small in size, these earbuds pack a lot of power, offering an impressive sound that's also paired with powerful ANC. Not only do you get up to eight hours of use on a single charge, but the case also provides another 16 hours, ensuring that you can listen to your favorite hits all day. In addition to great sounds, you can also feel confident making and taking calls, with excellent microphones that will keep your voice intact. Those looking to take these earbuds into the elements will be happy to know that the device is IPX4 rated, which means a little sweat or rain won't hurt.

Beats Studio Buds $80 $150 Save $70 The Beats Studio Buds offer good sound, ANC, a comfortable fit, and up to eight hours of battery life. They're also have IPX4-rated, meaning they can handle a little moisture. $80 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Those that are looking for a pair of earbuds made for working out, the Powerbeats Pro are going to be right up your alley. You'll get up to 9 hours of listening time with an additional 15 hours with the included charging case. Furthermore, you'll get excellent audio and fantastic touch controls that make it easy to control your music without reaching into your pocket. But what really sets these earbuds apart from others is that they come with a design that's meant to stay on your ears, no matter how aggressively you're on the move.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $160 $250 Save $90 A fantastic pair of earbuds that offers excellent audio, up to nine hours of playback, and a design that's meant to stick with you even through the most aggressive movements. $160 at Amazon

As you can see, there are some excellent deals on some great audio products from Beats right now. Of course, these are just some of our favorite deals, but there are plenty more, so be sure to check out the full selection. Again, you're buying from Amazon so you can count on the retailers' quick shipping and easy returns. But be quick, because these deals won't last long.