The Beats Studio 3 looks sleek, supplies intense sound, supports spatial audio, and offers up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge. What more could you want from a set of headphones? How about a stellar price? Well, we've dug up a deal so good on the Beats Studio 3, that you're not going to want to pass them up. Right now, you can score 47% off the Beats Studio 3, and it includes two years of Apple Care+ for a limited time.

What's great about the Beats Studio 3?

The headphones offer a modern design, and are comfortable to wear, thanks to their padded ear cups and headband. This model has an iconic colorway that's been with the brand since its inception, with a majority of the product in black, with tasteful pops of red. If that's not to your liking, you can also go with the alternate color, which comes in black and tan.

Regardless of which model you choose, you're going to get robust sound, with excellent ANC. Furthermore, the headphones are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which allows seamless setup with compatible Apple products. Of course, if you're using an Android smartphone, you'll have no problem, as these are still fully compatible. Additionally, you'll have physical controls on the side, giving you access to useful actions.

When it comes to power, you'll get up to 22 hours on a single charge, and the device can quickly charge, providing up to three hours of use with just a ten-minute top-up. And lastly, with Apple Care+, you know your investment will be protected. So if this sounds like something you've been looking for, be sure to grab it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

