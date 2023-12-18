Beats Studio Buds $80 $150 Save $70 The Beats Studio Buds offer good sound, ANC, a comfortable fit, and up to eight hours of battery life for a lot less than AirPods Pro. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great choices when it comes to wireless earbuds. But if you're looking for a set that looks sleek, offers great active noise-canceling, and sounds good, then the Beats Studio Buds are going to be for you. The Beats Studio Buds have been out for some time, but doesn't mean they don't pack a mean punch. Best of all, you can now score them for 47% off, which means you can grab these earbuds for just $79.99 for a limited time. Of course, if you're not really into these models, there are lots more options to choose from, like some excellent budget models.

What's great about the Beats Studio Buds?

There's a lot to love about the Beats Studio Buds, but the important thing to know is that it's able to perform when needed, and also brings a lot of welcome features too. In addition to excellent audio that's also customizable, you're also getting high-quality ANC that's capable of filtering out the noisy world when needed.

The earbuds offer a comfortable fit with three different silicone tip sizes that create the perfect seal to channel your favorite music. The earbuds are also designed to lock into place within the ear channel, making them perfect for sports and other activities. You'll get up to eight hours of use with a single charge, and up to 24 hours total with the included charging case.

Along with dual beam forming microphones that provide excellent audio when on calls, the earbuds also enhance movies, games, and music with support for spatial audio that provides an immersive experience that goes unmatched. In addition to all of the above, you get easy to use physical touch controls, giving you control of the way you listen to your content.

Of course, best of all, these earbuds are compatible with both Apple and Android products. With that said, you can now save 47% on these earbuds, making them a fantastic choice if you're looking for something new, or just want to grab one as a gift for someone. But be quick, deals like this don't last.