The Beats Studio Buds are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives. While they miss out on some features that Apple users have grown used to in AirPods, there's a lot to like about these truly wireless earbuds. If you have been contemplating buying these buds, now is the time to hit the buy button, as they're massively discounted during Black Friday.

Launched at a reasonable price of $149.95, the Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale for just $89.95. This is the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds, beating the previous all-time low of $100 in October.

The Beats Studio Buds are a solid alternative to the AirPods Pro that delivers a comfortable fit, good sound, and ANC for a lot less. However, when it comes to looks, they look like anything but AirPods, featuring stemless design and clickable buttons for controlling media playback. Beats earphones are known for their bass-driven sound, and this pair certainly won't disappoint bassheads. They arguably sound better than first-gen AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 but miss out on Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. ANC is also onboard, but it's not as effective at blocking out noise as Apple's flagship earbuds.

Unlike AirPods, Studio Beats also play nice with Android phones and feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector. However, they don't have automatic ear detection and wireless charging support. The Beats Studio Buds offer solid battery life, with the company claiming up to eight hours. The charging case holds additional 16 hours of fuel for a total battery life of 24 hours. Furthermore, they are IPX4 certified for sweat resistance, which means you can wear them during intense workouts and in light drizzle.

