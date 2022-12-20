Beas Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds $89.95 $149.95 Save $60 The Beats Studio Buds offer a host of premium features, including ANC, Spatial Audio support, sweat resistance, and much more, making them a great buy for just $90. $90 at Amazon

Looking for a great AirPods Pro alternative for under $100? Look no further, as the Beats Studio Buds are currently available at a 40% discount on Amazon, bringing them down to just $90. The premium TWS earbuds are a must-buy at this price, as they offer pretty much all the features you get with Apple's premium TWS earbuds.

The Beats Studio Buds offer great audio output, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with a Transparency mode, IPX4 sweat resistance, Spatial Audio support, and up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds come with a compact charging case that adds an additional 16 hours of playback. However, it doesn't offer wireless charging support.

If you lead an active lifestyle and are looking for earbuds that won't fall out when you're out for your morning run, you can consider the Powerbeats Pro instead. The earbuds feature secure-fit ear hooks that will keep them in place through your workout, and you also get the Apple H1 chip for improved audio performance, up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge, and Audio Sharing support.

The Powerbeats Pro usually retail for $250, but you can get them at a $100 discount by following the link above. The earbuds are a fantastic option for just $150, and they're especially great for iPhone users thanks to the built-in Apple H1 chip.