Beats Studio Buds + Best for Android users The Beats Studio Buds+ take the best features of AirPods Pro and put them in a neat and colorful form factor. They aren't quite as good as Apple's best, but they get close enough for the price. Plus, the transparent design is a really cool touch. Pros Up to 9 hours on a single charge (36 with case) Fast Pair on iOS and Android USB-C port for charging Cons Weaker ANC than competition No wireless charging Spatial Audio always on when using Apple Music $170 at Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Best for Apple users $199 $249 Save $50 AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds, featuring the same design as the originals. Now, they offer support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. Plus, the U1 chip enables features like Precision Finding with your iPhone. Pros New case speaker for Find My support Better ANC and transparency mode Improved battery life Cons Limited feature set on Android Only comes in white color $199 at Amazon



Apple has found a winner with its second-generation AirPods Pro, one of the best truly-wireless earbuds available today. But at a $250 price point, they are on the higher end of the market. Plus, since they are Apple products, they work best with other Apple devices and lose some features when used outside the ecosystem.

However, the Beats Studio Buds+ are another pair of Apple in-ear headphones that aim to solve some of these problems. The Buds+ work great on iOS and Android while significantly undercutting the AirPods Pro in price. So, should you spend more for the AirPods Pro 2 or save with the Beats Studio Buds+? To help you determine which pair is best for your use case, we've put the two products up against each other in this comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The Beats Studio Buds+ were released on May 18 and served as the follow-up to the 2021 Beats Studio Buds. They retail for $170, about $20 more than the original Beats Studio Buds. You can buy them directly from Apple or from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. The Beats Studio Buds+ come in three colors: Black/Gold, Ivory, and Transparent. The latter is particularly interesting, as it reveals the internal components of the Beats Studio Buds+.

Apple released the new AirPods Pro 2 on September 23, 2022, replacing the original AirPods Pro that debuted in 2019. There aren't any customization options available with AirPods Pro 2, as they only come in a glossy white finish. However, you can choose between four sizes of ear tips, all of which come in the box. The AirPods Pro 2 retail for $250 directly from Apple, but you can see the earbuds drop under $200 at times from Best Buy and Amazon.



Beats Studio Buds+ Apple AirPods Pro 2 Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IPX4 Supported codecs AAC, SBC AAC, SBC Color Ivory, Black, and Transparent White Chip Custom Beats chip H2, U1 Spatial Audio Only on Apple Music Yes Port USB-C Lightning

Design and fit

Photo: Brady Snyder

Both the Beats Studio Buds+ and the AirPods Pro 2 are in-ear headphones, which means they feature ear tips that go inside your ear canal. The Beats Studio Buds+ have a traditional plastic stem that houses the earbuds' driver while being covered by the ear tips. The AirPods Pro 2 take a different approach, using no plastic stem. Instead, they feature a snap-on connection method for the ear tips, so the drivers will be out of your ear canal, which can make for a more comfortable fit.

The other noticeable difference between the Studio Buds+ and the AirPods Pro 2 is the stem or the lack thereof. All of Apple's in-ear headphones, dating back to the wired versions that shipped with old iPods, featured a white plastic stem connected to the earbud. This design is still present on the AirPods Pro 2, and the stem also serves as playback and volume control on Apple's earbuds. However, there's no stem on the Studio Buds+, which some might consider a better-looking design. If you're trying to go incognito, the Studio Buds+ are definitely less noticeable in your ear than the AirPods Pro 2. This difference in design mostly comes down to personal preference, though.

Otherwise, the charging cases that hold the Studio Buds+ and AirPods Pro 2 have similar footprints and will feel somewhat the same in your pocket. The Studio Buds+ charging case has a matte plastic finish, while the AirPods Pro 2 case has a glossy plastic finish. In updating the AirPods Pro 2, Apple also added a lanyard loop to the charging case, allowing you to attach your AirPods to something to prevent them from getting lost. That slight difference is likely negligible for most people.

Processor and connectivity

Photo: Brady Snyder

The silicon inside is important for every Apple product, as it facilitates the excellent hardware optimization the company is known for. That's true for both the Beats Studio Buds+ and the AirPods Pro 2. While some older Beats used Apple chips, the Beats Studio Buds+ now feature an undisclosed custom Beats chip. Though we don't know much about the processor that powers the Studio Buds+, we do know that they have many of the same features as earbuds with Apple chips, including fast pairing, Spatial Audio support, active noise-canceling (ANC), and transparency modes. Therefore, you won't need to pay more for the AirPods Pro 2 just to enjoy the latest features with your Apple devices.

The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip, which is the best the company has to offer in terms of headphone audio processing. This chip is part of the reason the AirPods Pro 2 have better sound quality and more powerful ANC than the original AirPods Pro. But more important might be the U1 chip found on the AirPods Pro. This chip, paired with an external speaker on the AirPods Pro 2 case, essentially allows the earbuds' case to function as an AirTag. The ultra-wideband chip and a compatible iPhone can be used with Precision Finding to locate the AirPods when they get lost, which is an incredibly useful feature.

As far as connectivity goes, the AirPods Pro 2 support the newer Bluetooth 5.3 BLE connection standard. By comparison, the Studio Buds+ are limited to standard Bluetooth 5.2. Both earbuds support the AAC and SBC audio codecs, and the former will typically be used with Apple products. When it comes to charging, the Beats Studio Buds+ charge via USB-C, while the AirPods Pro 2 are still stuck with a Lightning port. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 support wireless charging via MagSafe.

Battery life and charging

One area where the Beats Studio Buds+ beat the AirPods Pro 2 is battery life. The Studio Buds+ can last up to nine hours without ANC or transparency mode enabled and up to six hours with those features enabled. The charging case can provide up to 36 hours of total battery life with ANC features on and up to 24 with them off, which are impressive numbers for earbuds of this size. Plus, when the battery is low, you can get an extra hour of listening time with a quick five-minute charge.

That's not to say the AirPods Pro 2 battery life is bad. In fact, the battery life is significantly improved from that of the original AirPods Pro. You get up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, but that's knocked down to 5.5 hours if you use Spatial Audio and Head Tracking. With the case, you get a total of up to 30 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours of talk time. And just like the Beats Studio Buds+, a five-minute quick charge in the case gives you an extra hour of listening or talk time.

Sound quality and active noise-cancelation

Photo: Brady Snyder

You start to really notice the separation between the Beats Studio Buds+ and the AirPods Pro 2 when considering sound quality and ANC. The AirPods Pro 2 have a more accurate soundstage than the Beats Studio Buds+, but I tend to prefer the sound signature of the Studio Buds+ for most types of music. They have a fuller sound in the low end and more bass, but the bass isn't overpowering as in old Beats headphones.

Sounds in the high-end of the soundstage come out definitively better on the AirPods Pro 2, and I'd say they are the more versatile pair of earbuds. You can throw just about any type of music at the AirPods Pro 2, and the tunes will still sound great. Combining these audio traits and the excellent noise cancelation has put the AirPods Pro 2 on our list of best ANC earbuds.

While the difference in sound quality might come down to preference, the difference in ANC doesn't. The AirPods Pro 2 offer the best ANC experience I've ever tried, even better than the over-ear AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro. The Beats Studio Buds+ does a fine job of active noise-canceling, and the experience is definitely passable for the price point; however, the transparency mode on the Studio Buds+ is completely unusable. These earbuds just can't separate the ambient noise around you from the voices you want to hear. As a result, you have to lower the volume of your music to extreme levels to make anything out. By comparison, I can listen to music at comfortable volumes on the AirPods Pro 2 and still hear everything I need to with transparency mode.

iOS and Android compatibility

If you use Android or Windows devices, the Beats Studio Buds+ might be the better fit for your workflow. You can use AirPods with non-Apple devices, but the experience is limited, and you don't get the same features that you would on an Apple device.

For example, you need a third-party app just to view the battery life of your AirPods Pro 2 on an Android phone. On the other hand, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer full feature parity on iOS and Android. Beats headphones are the only ones on the market to feature fast pairing on iOS and Android. Just take a look at the companion apps on both platforms in the screenshots below.

3 Images Close

Which is right for you?

Provided you are an Apple user, the AirPods Pro 2 have the best sound quality and ANC of any truly-wireless headphones available. They have great integration with the Apple ecosystem, and they essentially function as an AirTag if you lose them. However, due to the fact that they are severely limited when used outside the Apple ecosystem, people who use products from different brands would benefit more from choosing a versatile pair of earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Editor's choice $199 $249 Save $50 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise-cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, $199 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $249 at Apple

No pair of earbuds are more versatile than the Beats Studio Buds+, which offer complete feature parity on both iOS and Android. They're also fairly similar to the AirPods Pro 2 in the areas of sound quality and ANC. Transparency mode isn't great on the Studio Buds+, but if you don't use that feature often, you will be just fine with these earbuds. Plus, at their $170 price point, you'll save around $80 by choosing the Studio Buds+ over the AirPods Pro 2.