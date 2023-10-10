Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 The Beats Studio Buds offer good sound, ANC, a comfortable fit, and up to eight hours of battery life for a lot less than AirPods Pro. And now they're even cheaper for Prime Day — 40% off, in fact. $90 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals are back, making some of the best accessories available for a fraction of their price. If you're seeking a new pair of earbuds, now's the time to act. The Beats Studio Buds are currently discounted, and you can own a pair for $60 less than the normal price.

The Beats Studio Buds are an excellent alternative for the pricey AirPods Pro. For just $90 (down 40% from $150), they offer active noise cancelation in addition to an eight-hour battery life. This makes them perfect for those who stream audio in noisy environments for hours at a time. Apart from that, you're also getting IPX4 water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for jogging or working out.

The Beats Studio Buds expectedly offer seamless compatibility with iPhones and iPads, including fast pairing support. These high-end earbuds also work with Android and Windows devices, making them a tempting option for those who rely on multiple platforms. Furthermore, you can pick between a wide range of vibrant colors, including Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, Red, Moon Gray, White, and Black.

It's worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds' charging case can store up to 16 extra hours of battery life. So that's a total of 24 hours of listening time when both the case and earbuds are fully charged. Do note, however, that these numbers could vary based on the volume, ANC status, and more.

If these aren't the earbuds for you, there are thankfully plenty of other wireless earbud deals this week, along with deals on other Beats audio products.