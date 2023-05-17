Beats clearly wants you to get the message that its new line of earbuds are better in more ways than one. The newly announced Beats Studio Buds + looks to be a revamp of the previous Studio Buds which claim to deliver marked improvements over its predecessor, bringing enhancements to call performance, active noise cancelation (ANC), transparency, and battery life. These improvements alone make for a worthy upgrade that could make them one of the best wireless earbuds in 2023, but Beats is adding a little more spice to the mix with the introduction of new colors like Black and Gold, Ivory, and the one that's going to be the clear favorite out of the bunch, Transparent.

Beats shared in a press release that in addition to the improvements mentioned above, the Studio Buds + offers subtle, yet vital improvements like new acoustic vents that relieve pressure in the ear to provide users with enhanced comfort throughout the day. The new earbuds also come with four different tip sizes, intended to give users the most optimal fit, which translates to a better listening experience. Despite the earbud's small size, it packs quite a punch in the acoustics department, featuring a "proprietary two-layer transducer" that can reduce distortion while still delivering impeccable bass tones.

Source: Beats

The Beats Studio Buds + can also deliver an immersive sound experience thanks to its support for spatial audio, which can really bring a whole new level of listening, surrounding the users with different layers and levels of sound when enjoyed with supported content. To further enhance the experience, users can enable ANC to block out unwanted noises, or they can bring the outside experience in by activating transparency mode. Beats claims that the ANC is now 1.6 times stronger than the previous model, with transparency being two times better.

These improvements are possible thanks to the addition of better microphones and an "intelligent voice-targeting algorithm." These two factors can also combine to provide improved call quality, filtering out background noises from a call, and allowing the voice to take center stage. Perhaps the best thing about the Beats Studio Buds + is that they are compatible with Android as well as Apple devices. Android users will be able to take advantage of Google Fast Pair, along with Audio Switch for seamless audio transitions between devices, and Find My Device to locate the earbuds if they ever happen to be misplaced.

Those that like to have finer control over the listening experience can download the Beats app, which will unlock the full potential of the earbuds. When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to nine hours on a single charge with up to 36 hours more from the case. If you've drained them completely, the case can Fast Fuel charge the earbuds providing an hour of use with just five minutes of charge. If the Beats Studio Buds + are up your alley, you'll be happy to know that they are now available and cost $169.99.