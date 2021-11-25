Beats Studio Buds now on sale for $100 ($50 off)

Apple-owned Beats launched the Beats Studio Buds in June this year for $149.95, packing features like active noise canceling, Fast Pair support, and transparency mode. They also have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, and an advertised battery life of 24-hours when including the case. They differ from AirPods as they incorporate a stem-less design, and were also the first earbuds to launch with support for Apple’s newly-launched Spatial Audio. Now they’re on sale for Black Friday, coming in at just $100 — that’s $50 off. They’re great for both Android and iOS users, too.

Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earphones from the Apple-owned brand. They feature active noise canceling, support for Apple's Spatial Audio, and USB-C charging. You can now buy them for $100!

The Beats Studio Buds charge via USB-C, and they support Siri when connected to an iPhone. They do not support hands-free Google Assistant nor do they have wireless charging. This deal is for all three color variants available on Amazon, coming in black, white, and Beats red. These earphones also feature a lightweight design coming in at 5.1g per earbud. Dolby Atmos tracks will automatically play using Spatial Audio when playing music using Apple Music. When disconnected from your device, they can be located on a map wherever they were last connected to your smartphone using Find My on iOS or Find My Device on Android.

Android and iOS users will be able to update their earbuds making these perfect for users of both platforms. Not only that, but both platforms can also check the battery level, and configure touch controls. The touch controls (located on the “b” button) can be used to answer and end calls, play and pause content, skip songs, and toggle between ANC and transparency mode. With ANC or transparency mode on, Beats says that these earbuds will last for 5 hours — or up to 15 hours when using the case to charge them up. A five-minute charge from a low battery is also ab;e to give an hour’s worth of playback, thanks to their “Fast Fuel” charging technology.