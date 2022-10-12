Grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds for 33% off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

A few years ago, Apple acquired Beats and started better supporting its headsets on the devices it sells. So now users get to take advantage of Hey Siri, instant iDevice pairing, Spatial Audio, firmware updates, and much more. The Beats Studio Buds have an IPX4 resistance, so you get to safely wear them while jogging or working out at the gym. They’re tiny, light, and packing plenty of technologies that will enhance your listening experience. These include the aforementioned Dolby Atmos support, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and more. If you’re not a fan of voice commands, you also get to control the audio playback using on-device controls.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Typically, the Beats Studio Buds cost a whopping $149. However, during its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is selling them for a mere $99. So by grabbing this limited-time offer, you’re saving 33%. Considering the premium build quality and durability of these earbuds, $99 is actually a pretty cheap price. You may want to grab one before the deal expires or the company runs out of units. Right now, all five color options are available to pick from. So you get to choose between Black, Red, White, Moon Gray, and Ocean Blue.

Beas Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds offer ANC, Spatial Audio support, sweat resistance, and much more. They're available in five different colors to pick from. Buy from Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are also compatible with Android phones. By downloading the official app, you get to receive firmware updates, check their battery levels, and do more. So these earbuds not only cater to iPhone owners, but they also will work well with other operating systems. On iOS, you don’t need an app to execute the mentioned tasks — as Apple has built them directly into the system.

The Beats Studio Buds last for 8 hours on a single charge. The charging case can hold up to 16 hours worth of playback power. So if you completely charge them, you get 24 hours of playback before needing to plug the case into a power source. They’re great companions for those who frequently jog or commute in noisy environments.

Which color will you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.