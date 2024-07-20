Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 Beats Studio Pro are Apple's newest over-ear headphones that feature a custom Beats chip. They support active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, as well as spatial and lossless audio. With an included USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Studio Pro works with both iOS and Android seamlessly. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Prime Day might be over, but that doesn't mean that deals have to be. And if you're looking for an absolute steal, then you're going to want to grab these Beats Studio Pro headphones that are now down to their lowest price ever, thanks to a massive discount that knocks 51% off.

What's great about the Beats Studio Pro?

Overall, we loved the Beats Studio Pro, giving it high marks in our review. And while you'll be getting a pair of headphones that works great with both iOS and Android, there are some things that set this apart from others. While great sound is a given, the fact these support spatial and lossless audio is a huge plus. You also get a USB-C port for charging and audio, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, just in case you need to connect in a more traditional way.

Perhaps best of all, you're going to get awesome ANC and transparency modes. Long battery life is also a huge plus, offering up to 40 hours on a single charge. And if you happen to find yourself running low, a quick 10-minute charge will allow you to use them for up to four hours. If you're someone that's constantly on calls, these headphones won't let you down, offering excellent call performance with enhanced microphones.

And the on-device controls make it simple to answer calls, skip tracks or active voice assistants like Siri. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this. Of course, you can always go with some of the best headphones out there, but you're going to be paying a lot more. So if you've been looking for a great price on good headphones, the Beats Studio Pros are going to be right up your alley.