Beats Studio Pro

I've spent the past year reviewing many of the best headphones and earbuds available, from the Nothing Ear 2, to the Beats Studio Buds+, to the AirPods Pro 2. Those are just this year's releases, and I've also spent time testing fan favorites like Audio Technica's ATH-M50X and the AirPods Max. After all that hands-on usage, the pair of headphones that really impressed me was the Beats Studio Pro, which turned out to be an AirPods Max killer. At an original retail price of $350, it included many of the things that made the $550 AirPods Max excellent. Now, in a deal that seems just too good to be true, the Beats Studio Pro get a 49% discount for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Why you'll love the Beats Studio Pro

Not only did the Beats Studio Pro hold their own against the AirPods Max in our testing, there were some areas where Beats actually pushed ahead. For one, there's a USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a physical power button found on the Beats Studio Pro. On the AirPods Max, you'll find a Lightning connector that's on its way out and nothing else. There's no power button, which means the AirPods Max will keep running in a low power mode when not in use. There's also no 3.5mm headphone jack, which means wired use out-of-the-box simply isn't an option. All that is to say the Beats Studio Pro (now just $179) have the chops to stand with Apple's best.

Beats Studio Pro are over-ear headphones, so they feature ear cups that will extend over your outer ear. This helps with the active noise-canceling and transparency modes that are both found on Studio Pro. As far as audio quality goes, the Beats Studio Pro support both spatial and lossless audio, which is great for Apple users. Overall, I found that the Beats Studio Pro excel in the mid and high-end of the audio spectrum. Compared to Beats of old, Studio Pro doesn't sound all that bass heavy. I tested a ton of different songs across many genres, and I was impressed with the Studio Pro's performance in all of them.

The best thing about the Beats Studio Pro isn't their price, although it is unbeatable during Amazon Prime Day. Instead, it's the headphones' versatility across many platforms and operating system. Beats Studio Pro support quick pairing on both iOS and Android, and they'll work with just about any audio device thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack included. There are even some Android-exclusive features, like multipoint connectivity. You'll get the same controls and settings options on iOS and Android as well, either through the native iOS settings app or the Beats app on Android. Very few pairs of headphones boast this level of cross-platform support, which makes Beats Studio Pro a must-have for people who want their headphones to work seamlessly across ecosystems.

If someone asks me for a headphone recommendation today with a budget of a few hundred dollars, I'm recommending the Beats Studio Pro. At a Prime Day deal price of $180, I can confidently say you won't find a better pair of over-ear headphones for your money.