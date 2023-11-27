Beats Studio Pro Great over-ear headphones AirPods Max features at a lower price point $170 $350 Save $180 Beats Studio Pro pack many of the key features of AirPods Max at a much lower price point. They support active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, as well as spatial and lossless audio. With an included USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Studio Pro works with both iOS and Android seamlessly. Best of all, these headphones are a staggering 51% off for Cyber Monday. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

AirPods Max are stunning visually and pack pretty great sound within, and that's why so many people love Apple's over-ear headphones. But they're not the over-ears I recommend to most people, mostly due to the hefty $550 retail price. Instead, the recommendation I often give is the Beats Studio Pro, which includes much of the same Apple tech inside as the AirPods Max at a much, much lower cost. That's before considering any deals, like this can't-miss Cyber Monday discount that cuts 51% off the price of a Studio Pro headset. You read that right: you can get an experience similar to AirPods Max for just $170 for a limited time.

Why you'll love the Beats Studio Pro

You might even love them more than AirPods Max

It's easy to be skeptical of whether Beats Studio Pro could actually be a good substitute for AirPods Max. Well, I own them both, and I even compared them over the summer. To me, Beats Studio Pro probably gets 80-90% of the way to AirPods Max for hundreds of dollars less. Plus, there are a few areas where the Studio Pro headphones actually outperform the AirPods Max. That includes having a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired use, a USB-C port for charging, and a plastic design that feels lighter atop the head. The versatility of a 3.5mm jack and USB-C is much preferred over only having a Lightning port on the AirPods Max.

As far as audio is concerned, you'll be impressed with the Studio Pro. These headphones provide active noise cancelation that's almost up to par with AirPods Max. I've tested the Beats Studio Pro in a few loud environments, and they held their own blocking out the unwanted external noise. The actual sound quality was more balanced than older Beats headphones, and that might be due to Apple's custom 40mm active driver and two-layer diaphragm. In simpler terms, the Studio Pro headphones sound great because they have the best of Apple's audio technology in them.

But my favorite part of the Studio Pro is how it interacts with different devices. You get complete feature parity between iOS and Android, which you won't find on any pair of AirPods. And the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack ensures compatibility with nearly any device. That's great for people who use a mix of devices from different manufacturers, or anyone who wants more flexibility with connection.

All these points are true at the Beats Studio Pro's original price of $350. But with a Cyber Monday deal that brings the over-ear headphones down to just $170, the Beats Studio Pro is the only Apple over-ears to buy this holiday season. That's a 51% off discount that you won't want to miss out on.