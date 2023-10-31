Beats Studio Pro $200 $350 Save $150 Beats Studio Pro are Apple's newest over-ear headphones that feature a custom Beats chip. They support active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, as well as spatial and lossless audio. With an included USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Studio Pro works with both iOS and Android seamlessly. $200 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds + The Beats Studio Buds+ take the best features of AirPods Pro 2 and put them in a neat and colorful form factor. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Apple

There are a ton of options when it comes to wireless headphones and earbuds. While having options is nice, it really makes it tough to choose a good pair, especially when there are so many great choices. Although some of the best headphones and earbuds are solid options, they can end up costing quite a bit, which is why finding a good deal is so important. With that said, we've found some stellar deals on the Beats Studio Pro and Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds, knocking up to 43% off for a limited time.

The Studio Pro and Studio Buds+ are the latest audio products from Beats and offer impressive sound and great ANC. The Studio Pro are great for ultimate sound with support for lossless via USB-C and providing up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. Along with ANC, you get spatial audio, compatibility with Android and iPhone, plush ear cushions for all-day comfort.

The Beats Studio Buds+ provide great sound and come in a compact package with up to 36 hours of use with the included charging case. The earbuds block out external sound with excellent ANC and can even provide crisp audio when on calls. The Studio Buds+ come with four different ear tips and also have acoustic vents to provide maximum comfort. Best of all, they also come in a variety of colors, adding a touch of personality.

Although the Beats Studio Pro normally cost $349.99, they've now been discounted to just $199.95 for a limited time. The Beats Studio Buds+ are also on sale, with the recent promotion knocking $40 off, bringing them down to just $129.95. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting stellar experience here with quality that's on point. Just be sure to grab these deals while they last.