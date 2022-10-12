Block out the world with the Beats Studio3 for only half their price

A few years ago, Apple acquired the famous headphones brand — Beats. Now the company gives it the AirPods treatment, allowing users to seamlessly pair these audio headsets to their Apple devices. The premium Beats Studio3 headphones are no different. You get to pair them to a compatible iDevice with a single tap. That’s in addition to being able to activate Siri and enjoy supported music and TV content in Spatial Audio. They’re the perfect over-ear headphones for those with an Apple device and want a reputable product.

During its limited-time Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is selling the Beats Studio3 for $169 only. Typically, they cost a whopping $349. So by claiming this offer, you save over 50% and get to enjoy a high-end product. The great news is that you also get to choose one of the six available color options. So you’re not limited to that one shade you really can’t stand. These options include Matte Black, Red, White, Black & Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray.

The Beats Studio3 offer pure adaptive noise cancelling, Apple’s W1 chip for instant pairing with iDevices, and a gigantic battery. On a single charge, you can listen to no more than 40 hours with noise cancellation off. If you enable the aforementioned feature, then a single charge should last you around 22 hours instead. The great thing about the battery is that a mere 10-minute charge can provide you with 3 hours of audio playback.

Thanks to the included physical buttons, you get to control the audio playback and volume without taking out your phone. Alternatively, you can press and hold on the dedicated button to trigger Siri and make voice commands. Do you prefer wired connection over Bluetooth ones? You also get to choose between the two modes and switch interchangeably.

Which Beats Studio3 color will you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.