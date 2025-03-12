Manually leveling your 3D printer’s bed can sometimes be confusing, especially if you rely on vague instructions. Many people struggle with the “paper method,” which requires adjusting the bed's leveling screws until a sheet of paper slides with just the right amount of resistance under the nozzle. This can feel unclear and difficult to judge. Fortunately, there is a more direct way to get your printer bed leveled correctly.

With this method, you'll use a simple squares test and check actual prints, which is often far more straightforward than judging how much the nozzle drags on a piece of paper. By focusing on how the printed squares look and feel, you will better understand which corner of your printer bed needs adjusting.

If an automatic bed leveling system isn’t in the cards for you, this method is an efficient approach to bed leveling. You’ll use both visual and tactile cues to dial in your adjustments. Instead of second-guessing your changes, you'll observe how each test square prints and make informed tweaks on the fly. This approach saves time and helps ensure your first layer is smooth, sturdy, and properly adhered to the print surface. Once you master these steps, you will find bed leveling far more straightforward.

Why this method is a helpful choice for leveling your 3D printer's bed

Taking the time to level your printer bed in this hands-on way leads to better print quality and fewer project failures. Relying on physical cues from your test prints helps you confirm that the nozzle is placing the filament exactly where it should be. You also avoid confusion caused by guessing about nozzle drag on paper, which can often be misread.

Source: Hobby Hoarder/YouTube Trying to level your 3D printer's bed by how much the nozzle drags across a sheet of paper is a headache I was quick to eliminate

This method ensures that each corner of your bed is tested thoroughly, helping pinpoint areas needing more adjustment than others. As a result, you can confidently begin printing larger or more detailed models without worrying about poor first-layer adhesion.

What you need to begin the process

You will need your 3D printer and its bed heated to a temperature appropriate for your chosen filament type. You’ll also need a bed leveling squares test print file. This is a set of small squares placed around the build plate. You will probably need to resize this file to fit your printer’s bed, but keep it one layer thick to preserve the validity of the test. A glue stick or another preferred bed adhesive can be used if your filament requires extra stickiness.