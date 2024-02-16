Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, and it should be considered one of the best games to play on the Steam Deck. It's a game that can eat up days months of your life before you know it, and being able to sit back with the Steam Deck to comfortably navigate the blocky world just makes sense.

The Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED both run the SteamOS platform based on Arch Linux, which gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to installing custom software. And while there's no native way to get Bedrock Minecraft on the stock Steam Deck — like by searching the Steam store and downloading as you would most other games — you aren't totally out of luck. You could install Windows on Steam Deck and use the Xbox app, but there's an easier way.

We already have a guide on how to install Java Minecraft on the Steam Deck, but I'm here to show you how to get Bedrock Minecraft for those who can't live without the multi-device version of the game.

What you need to install Bedrock Minecraft on Steam Deck

Minecraft for Android: This version of the game can be purchased from the Google Play store for about $7. It's compatible with Bedrock Minecraft running on any other platform, allowing you to visit your friends' Realms and access your favorite skins and texture packs from the in-house marketplace. Be sure to use the same Google account that you'll be using to play on the Steam Deck.

Internet connection: You need an internet connection to download the Linux-based Bedrock Minecraft launcher on the Steam Deck, as well as Bedrock Minecraft itself through the launcher.

(Optional) Mouse and keyboard: I had no problem installing and playing Bedrock Minecraft on Steam Deck without a keyboard and mouse, but the accessories can surely make your life a bit easier.

How to install Bedrock Minecraft on Steam Deck

Press the Steam button on your Steam Deck. Select the Power option from the on-screen menu. Select Switch to Desktop from the on-screen menu. Allow your Steam Deck to load Desktop mode before continuing. Click the Discover icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It looks like a gift bag. Search for the term Minecraft Bedrock in the top-left field of the window.

Double-click the Minecraft Bedrock Launcher option. Click Install in the top-right corner of the window. Allow it to finish downloading and installing before continuing. Click Launch in the top-right corner of the window. Click Continue in the Linux Minecraft Launcher window. Click Sign in with Google.

Log in with the same Google account credentials that you used to purchase Minecraft from the Google Play store. Click the Edit button next to the Profile dropdown menu. It looks like a pencil. Tick the box next to Window size. Change the resolution to 1280x800 to match the Steam Deck's native resolution. Click Save. Click Download and Play. Allow Minecraft to finish downloading before continuing.

You can click Play to enjoy Bedrock Minecraft in Steam Deck's desktop mode, but you can also add it as a non-Steam game for access in gaming mode.

How to add Bedrock Minecraft launcher to Steam

Now that you've downloaded Bedrock Minecraft and its launcher, you can add the launcher as a non-Steam game in order to access it from the Steam Deck's gaming mode.

Launch Steam in Desktop mode. Click Add a game in the bottom-left corner of the window. Click Add a Non-Steam Game. Tick the box next to Minecraft Bedrock Launcher. You might have to scroll down to find it. Click Add Selected Programs.

You can now switch back to Steam Deck's Gaming mode and maintain access to Bedrock Minecraft.

How to launch Bedrock Minecraft in Steam Deck's Gaming mode

Gaming mode is the best way to play games on your Steam Deck, and now that you've added the Minecraft Bedrock Launcher to Steam as a non-Steam title, you'll be able to access it on the other side.

Open your Steam library. Use R1 to toggle over to the Non-Steam header. Select Minecraft Bedrock Launcher. Select Play.

The main launcher window with Profile options and Play button that we saw in Desktop mode will open. Select Play again to fully launch Bedrock Minecraft.

If you'd like to use a keyboard and mouse instead of the built-in Steam Deck controls, you can select the gamepad icon before hitting Play (in step 4 above). This will open a bevy of control options, including standard keyboard and mouse.

Signing in to your Minecraft account via Microsoft

Bedrock Minecraft should now be running on your Steam Deck. It'll look like any other version of Bedrock Minecraft, with a Sign In button to the left of the main menu.

Tap the Sign In button. Enter your Microsoft credentials that you use for Minecraft.

You should now have access to any purchased items and texture packs to use on your Steam Deck.

Wrapping up

This guide should have everything you need to get Bedrock Minecraft running on your Steam Deck. I've had nothing but success with this method, and playing with other friends on Realms while lying back on the couch with Steam Deck in hand has been a ton of fun. Be sure to drop any comments below if you run into problems.

And don't forget to take a look at our guide on how to install Java Minecraft on the Steam Deck if you'd rather play the original version of the game.