Black Friday is upon us and it's the best time to get yourself some new tech, but also all kinds of gifts for yourself or your loved ones. While there are great Black Friday deals on laptops or phones, those are still pretty pricy. But for Nintendo Switch owners, there are plenty more deals to take advantage of this holiday season.

If you've been looking to add new games to your library or you just want to get the most out of your console, these Black Friday deals are for you.

MicroSD cards

One of the first problems you'll run into with your Switch, especially the non-OLED models, is the lack of storage. 32GB really isn't a lot for a modern device, and with game sizes getting so big, you're going to need more storage sooner or later. Thankfully, these deals can help:

Samsung EVO Select microSD $15 $20 Save $5 The 256GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card is a great way to add more storage to your Nintendo Switch, letting you store dozens of games from the eShop. Thanks to this Black Friday sale, you can get it for its lowest price ever, at just $15. $15 at Amazon

The Samsung Evo Select microSD card is a relatively affordable microSD card, but it still offers solid speeds, up to 130MB/s and with A2, V30, and U3 classification. It's about the maximum speed the Switch can handle, so you're not missing out on any performance here.

This 256GB model is down to its lowest price ever, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for it brand new. $15 for this much storage is a total bargain, and you'll have space for all your games for a long time.

SanDisk Ultra Plus microSD card $90 $150 Save $60 The SanDisk Ultra Plus comes in sizes up to 1TB, giving you all the storage space you'll ever need for your games. At $90, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this model, so it's the best time to grab one. $90 at Best Buy

If you want to go all the way with storage for your Switch, then you can grab this one from SanDisk. The SanDisk Ultra Plus is a fairly recent model in the company's lineup, and it comes in capacities up to a massive 1TB, which can store any and all games you ever plan to play on your Switch.

There are other microSD card models that are around close to this price, but this model offers speeds up to 160MB/s, plus it's extra durable with X-ray, water, and shock resistance. It's down to $90, which is the lowest price we've seen for this highly-rated model.

Cases and grips

The next thing you'll need for your Switch is to protect it, at least if you're planning to travel. For that, you'll need a case, and these Black Friday deals help you do it for a very low price:

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case $10 $20 Save $10 The Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case is an excellent option for protecting your Switch, offering not only a tough shell, but also storage space for your games, so you can take it all with you. At just $10, Black Friday has made this case cheaper than ever. $10 at Best Buy $10 at Amazon

If you're travelling, not only do you want to keep your Switch safe, but there's a good chance you'll also want to take your games with you. The Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case is an excellent case for just that, and thanks to Black Friday, it's down to just $10, half of its usual price. That's the lowest price yet for this case, and it's an excellent deal.

In addition to providing a hard shell for the Switch, this case includes two game cases holding four game cards each, so you can take your physical games with you wherever you go. The game cases fit into the larger case, too, so they're stored snugly and safely. If you want something that looks a bit more unique, there's also a Zelda-themed version on Amazon for just $2 more.

Tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo Switch $19 $25 Save $6 The Tomtoc Slim Case is a slender hard shell for the Switch that looks great. It also includes storage for your games, and this Black Friday deal brings it down to its lowest price yet. $19 at Amazon

If you want something a bit slimmer and more unique-looking, the Tomtoc Slim Case is for you. This case is designed to perfectly fit the Nintendo Switch, even including cutouts for the analog sticks and buttons. It's been discounted before, but Black Friday is only the second time we've seen it this cheap, so you don't want to miss out.

The standard black and grey models are down to just $18.74, while some of the alternate colors go just over $20, but that's still the lowest price for those models, too. No matter which one you go with, you can save quite a bit of money here, though you will need to be an Amazon Prime member for this sale.

Skull & Co NeoGrip Bundle $34 $43 Save $9 The Nintendo Switch can be uncomfortable to play after a while, so a grip like the Skull & Co NeoGrip can be super useful. This bundle also includes a protective case that can fit the grip, making it perfect for taking your gaming on the go. At $34, this is the lowest price it's ever been. $34 at Amazon

This is a product I can personally vouch for, because I've been using it for nearly two years. Because of its thin design, it can be hard to play the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode for long periods of time, so the Skull & Co NeoGrip is a blessing. You can swap between the three grip sizes available, slide your Switch, and now you're playing far more comfortably.

Of course, this bundle also includes the Maxcarry case, which is a big deal, too. If you buy a grip like this by itself, you can't fit your Switch into a typical case anymore, so this one lets you keep your Switch safe without having to ever remove the grip. And of course, on top of the Switch, you can also take up to 10 game cards with you.

All of this usually costs $43, but for Black Friday, you can nab it for just $34.39, the lowest price ever for this bundle. This is the time to grab it!

Games

Finally, of course, there are the games. If you're looking for new games for your Switch collection, these Black Friday deals are for you. We won't go into long descriptions of all of them, but these are all excellent games for any Switch owner's collection, and these Black Friday deals are the best time to buy them.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 $60 Save $20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games of all time, evolving the open-world genre and the Zelda series into a more freeing experience than ever. It's a bargain at any price, but for $40, you can't miss it. $40 at Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey $40 $60 Save $20 Super Mario Odyssey is one of the biggest Mario games to date, with tons of worlds to explore in a vibrant, colorful, and varied universe. It's one of the best Switch games, and at $40, you can't pass it up. $40 at Best Buy

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $30 $50 Save $20 Fans of Final Fantasy (and total strangers to the series) can get one of the best rhythm games out there with this one. Theatrhythm Final bar Line features hundreds of songs, and it's excellent. You can save $20 on it right now, and use that money to buy even more songs for the game. $30 at Best Buy

Sonic Superstars $35 $60 Save $25 Sonic Superstars is thee start of a new gewneration of 2D Sonic games, featuring four-player co-op support and a beautiful art direction that modernizes the series in a great way. $35 is the lowest price ever for it, and it's a great deal. $35 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $15 $40 Save $25 The whacky combination of Mario and the Rabbids recently got a chance at a sequel, and it's great for fans of turn-based strategy games. This game has beautiful worlds to explore and a completely renovated battle system that's more freeing than ever. It's down to a measly $15 for the first time ever, so it's definitely worth a shot. $15 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 3 $40 $60 Save $20 Mario's green-clad brother doesn't get a lot of attention, but in this absolutely fantastic adventure, Luigi gets to explore a haunted hotel filled with a wide range of ghosts in all kinds of different areas. It looks and plays fantastic, and for $40 this Black Friday, it offers a ton of value. $40 at Best Buy

EA Sports FC 24 $30 $60 Save $30 After years of doing nothing on the Switch, Electronic Arts has finally built a completely new soccer game with EA Sports FC 24. It's easily the best soccer experience yet on the console, and right now, you can get it for half the price, making this the best time to grab it. $30 at Best Buy

Sonic Frontiers $30 $60 Save $30 Sonic Frontiers takes the series into an open-world format for the first time, and it's arguably the best 3D game in the Sonic series in many years. It gives you a big world to play around in and lots of upgrades to unlock, plus there are some epic boss fights. At $30, this is the cheapest it's ever been. $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

Sonic Origins Plus $25 $40 Save $15 If you'd rather relive the good old days of the Sonic series, then Sonic Origins Plus is for you. It includes all the original games in remastered form to look better than ever, plus 12 games from the Game Gear and extra game modes and challenges. At $25, this is a great throwback. $25 at Best Buy

Minecraft Legends $30 $50 Save $20 Minecraft Legends is an excellent action strategy game in the Minecraft universe. With the iconic art style and a wide range of scenarios, you can take on numerous foes and rule the land. The Deluxe Edition is dow to just $30, one of its lowest prices ever, so this is the time to try it out. $30 at Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge $25 $35 Save $10 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredde's Revenge is both a throwback and an evolution of the classic beat-em-up formula that so many people loved back in the arcade. It's an excellent game with a beautiful 2D art style and engaging combat, and an easy recommendation, especially with a limited-time discount to just $25. $25 at Amazon

Make the most of your Switch

Whether you've had your Switch for a while or you just got one (or are planning to gift one to someone), these Black Friday deals are fantastic opportunities you don't want to miss. MicroSD cards and a case are basically essential for anyone, and there are plenty of fantastic games on sale right now that you'll want to nab while you can.

If you're more of a PC gamer, though, check out some great deals on gaming laptops, too.