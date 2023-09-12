Beelink SEI12 $299 $449 Save $150 A compact and powerful PC that features an Intel i5, 16GB RAM, and 500GB of internal storage. $299 at Amazon

This is the PC you want to get if you're looking for something compact and powerful. While normal PCs can take up a lot of desk space, this model by Beelink fits in the palm of your hand. Furthermore, it's powered by Intel's i5 processor, packs 16GB RAM, and also has plenty of storage space coming in at 500GB.

While you might expect something this convenient to cost an arm or a leg, we've uncovered a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. Right now you can grab Beelink's powerful and compact PC for $150 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $299 for a limited time. With the money saved, you can invest in a new keyboard and mouse setup, or even purchase a new monitor.

What makes the Beelink SEI12 PC great?

As far as what makes this PC so good besides its price is its specifications. Despite its tiny size, you're getting a powerful Intel i5-1235U processor capable of boosting up to 4.4Ghz, which is paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM. When it comes to the storage space, you're going to get an M.2 NVMe 500GB SSD, which should be plenty for the average user.

But if not, you can always upgrade, with the Beelink PC supporting up to 64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD. So if you're looking to add more power, that can be done whenever you need it. When it comes to connectivity, Beelink doesn't skimp here, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 and 2.0, USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI and Ethernet.

As you can see, this PC packs quite a bit under its tiny hood and thankfully, it's coming in at an excellent price for a limited time. So as stated before, if you've been looking to grab a new PC, this will be a great compact option.