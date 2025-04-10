Spring brings us some of the most anticipated games of the year, and one of them is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The title may be a mouthful, but the game looks excellent, blending a star-studded cast (led by Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox) with what looks like exciting turn-based gameplay. The gameplay we’ve seen of it so far brings to mind one of the more underappreciated games of this console generation that deserves more attention and players: Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Midnight Suns had something of an uphill battle when it first came out in 2022. A December release date did it no favors, having missed the critical Black Friday holiday shopping window, and characters’ abilities being cards led to a muddied perception of the type of game it was. It released and was quickly forgotten despite strong review scores, and undersold compared to publisher 2K’s expectations. It’s a shame that Midnight Suns didn’t perform well enough at launch to get a sequel because it’s easily become one of my favorite games of this console generation.

Excellent turn-based gameplay

Defeating Hydra never felt so good