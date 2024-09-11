If you own a PlayStation VR 2 and a gaming PC capable of PC VR, then you might be tempted to pick up the $60 PS VR2 PC adapter. That's a great idea, but before you hit that buy button, there are a few things you should know about and check into first.

Some features are not functional on a PC

The PlayStation VR2 is an excellent headset for the price, with a superlative screen, great comfort, and lots of neat features. On the PS5, you can enjoy eye-tracking, which helps improve performance by only rendering scenes at high quality where your eye is currently looking. You also get eye-searing HDR, which makes the scenery feel much more realistic.

The PS VR2 headset has a haptic system built in which can vibrate and, of course, the controllers also have the same advanced haptic feedback as the Sony DualSense controller. Unfortunately, none of these features actually work on the PC at launch. It might be that some games in the future will support them either through individual developer efforts or Sony updating the PS VR2 PC app, but as of the time of writing, you shouldn't expect anything more than a raw, basic VR experience when paired with a PC.

Bluetooth is a big deal

The PS VR2 controllers don't connect to the headset or to the PC adapter. Instead, they connect directly to the Bluetooth adapter in your computer. If you don't have one, you'll have to buy one. However, it has to be Bluetooth 4.0 or newer. I have a laptop with a Bluetooth 5 adapter, and the controllers work perfectly, but you'll see numerous reviewers and customers report that their Bluetooth adapters aren't playing well with the controllers. If you have a Bluetooth 4.0 or newer controller already, it makes sense to try it first, but be prepared to buy a new one in case things don't work out. It would have been best if Sony had simply put a perfectly-compatible controller in the PC adapter, but unfortunately the responsibility now falls to you. Luckily, Sony has a list of compatible adapters.

You need a free DisplayPort connection

The adapter uses DisplayPort 1.4, and if your graphics card only has one of these, you'll have to use it for VR. Not a big deal if you have multiple ports, but having to switch your monitor to HDMI isn't ideal if you want to make use of features that rely on DisplayPort, like G-Sync or very high refresh rates.

You can't use DisplayPort over USB-C

Even if you have a USB or Thunderbolt port that has DisplayPort support, it won't work with the PS VR2 adapter. The PS VR2 documentation makes that clear, but I also tried it myself, and it did not work. This is a big problem for anyone with a gaming laptop that doesn't have a DisplayPort output. In my case, my gaming laptop has a mini-DisplayPort connector, and that works perfectly; but if you don't, the adapter is a non-starter.

You might not even actually need the adapter

You might recall that some GPUs have a USB-C connector on the back referred to as a "VirtualLink" connector. This connector was intended for VR and combines the data and video protocols you'd need for a good VR experience. Since it's built into the GPU, it would also guarantee low latency. Nvidia stopped including this connection after the 20-series RTX cards, but AMD included it with the 6000- and 7000-series cards.

It seems that all that the PS VR2 adapter really does is offer VirtualLink, so if your graphics card has a USB-C port on the back, you should try using your PS VR2 with it to see if it already works without the adapter. If it does, you'll save yourself $60. It's not a lot of money, but if you don't have to spend it, it's worth the five minutes to test. Besides, PS VR2 PC adapters seem to be selling out, so it might be a while before you can find one.

Don't be afraid to buy the PlayStation VR 2 PC Adapter

It's important to double-check that you have everything in place that you'll need, and also consider whether you even need the adapter at all. But assuming everything looks good and you're ready to make the purchase, there's no reason to hesitate about Sony's PC adapter. In my experience, it works as well as can be hoped, and it's certainly one of the best value for the money PC VR options on the market today!