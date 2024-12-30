Unlike your typical desktop OS, home server operating systems are infamous for their steep learning curves, convoluted UIs, and countless terminal commands… which isn’t entirely true. Sure, you may come across advanced distros that favor functionality and performance over accessibility, but there are just as many easy-to-use alternatives that can fulfill most of your home lab and self-hosting needs. So, here are a couple of beginner-friendly operating systems designed for newcomers to the home server ecosystem.

5 Windows 11

There’s a lot you can do with the latest version of Windows

Close

Let me preface this section by adding this: Between its massive resource overhead, security vulnerabilities, and privacy-intrusive apps disguised as features, Microsoft’s flagship OS is far from the best way to power a home lab. But if you’re a novice who hasn’t touched a Linux distro, Windows 11 is a surprisingly decent option for your experimentation workstation.

Since it's compatible with VirtualBox and VMware Workstation Pro, you don’t need to flash a different OS just to get hands-on experience with virtualization and self-hosting. Speaking of, Windows also supports WSL2 and Docker containers, allowing you to host a battalion of useful services. If you want to try out the advanced features offered by Type-1 hypervisors, you can even get Hyper-V running on Windows 11 Home edition. The best part? Thanks to nested virtualization, you can test every OS on this list inside your Windows 11 daily driver!

4 UmbrelOS

A pretty UI and tons of useful apps