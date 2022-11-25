Belkin's 3-in-1 wireless charging station is ideal for those who own an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It's currently discounted for Black Friday.

Black Friday is here, and so are the great deals on tech products from your favorite brands. If you're deeply submerged into the Apple ecosystem, then this one is for you. Do you ever wish you could just get rid of the endless cables cluttering your desk? Wish no more! This discounted Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging station will handle your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods battery needs. That's right, a single product will charge all three simultaneously. Gone are the days of needing to have different charging cables for the various devices we depend on.

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $101.24 $119.99 Save $18.75 When single and dual chargers aren’t enough, you can get this Belkin 3-in-1 charger. It can charge your Qi-compatible phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch at the same time. The charger supports up to 7.5W charging for the phones and 5W for other devices. $101.24 at Amazon

I personally have used this charging station for months, and I can attest to its reliability. I would charge my iPhone, AirPods Pro case, and Apple Watch at the same time. The iPhone and AirPods Qi pads have tiny LED indicators that reflect whether the charging process is ongoing or not. So if you haven't positioned your devices on the pads correctly, the LEDs will indicate that.

Typically, this station costs $119, but for Black Friday you can own one for just $101. You can pick between White and Black colors, depending on your preferences and what looks better on your personal desk. At this point, it's one of my essential accessories that I simply can't not depend on. I haven't reverted to cable charging ever since I started using this minimalistic beauty.

