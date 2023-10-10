Source: Amazon Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand $80 $120 Save $40 The Belkin 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect desktop companion for adding back precious battery life to your Apple devices. Delivering up to 7.5W of Qi wireless charging for compatible iPhones and up to 5W for Apple Watches and AirPods, the wire-free design is perfect for keeping your workstation or bedside table free of cable clutter. $80 at Amazon

When you need to charge multiple devices at once, it doesn’t take long before wire clutter starts taking over your workstation. Fortunately, there are all kinds of charging stations you can invest in to remedy your rat’s nest, and Belkin makes one that is perfect for iOS devices. We’re talking about the Belkin 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Stand, which just so happens to be on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day. Typically, this wireless charging station goes for $120, but it’s on sale for $80 for Amazon’s two-day sales event.

The name of the game with this charging station is “totally wire-free.” Other than the USB-A to microUSB you’ll need to connect to a power brick, the station dishes out Qi wireless power in three different spots, including a MagSafe phone stand, an AirPods case stand, and a magnetized pad for an Apple Watch. You’ll get up to 7.5W of power through the phone charger and up to 5W for your AirPods or Apple Watch. It’s not the highest wattage output, but that’s pretty great for a wire-free charging hub!

The Belkin 3-in-1 also rocks a sleek and minimalist design that will blend in with most desktops, counters, and bedside tables. We’re also big fans of the through-case charging feature for those of us with MagSafe-friendly iPhone cases. This allows the Belkin 3-in-1 to maintain magnetic contact with your phone without you having to remove the case. Do note that through-case charging works best with lightweight plastics up to 3mm thick.