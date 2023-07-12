Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $127 $150 Save $23 This premium charging stand can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. And, for a limited time only, you can own a unit for just $127. $127 at Amazon

Prime Day is here, and so are the tempting deals on Apple products. Though, this shopping event goes beyond just that. There are endless offers for a wide variety of accessories that complement the main devices you have. One of my personal favorites is Belkin's MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand. I've been using this charger for as long as I can remember, and I wholeheartedly recommend you give it a shot, too!

Why I personally love and use the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 charger

MagSafe-compatible

Starting with one of their most important selling points, these Belkin stands are MagSafe-compatible. This means that the included magnets and those of your iPhone remain in perfect alignment. They're also incredibly steady, ensuring that the iPhone floats safely and doesn't randomly fall off. That's not to mention that they support the exclusive MagSafe animations that regular Qi wireless pads can't offer.

Furthermore, Belkin's MagSafe chargers support the Standby mode introduced in iOS 17. This means you get to place your new iPhone horizontally on the charger and utilize the large widgets and Live Activities. So whether you place the Belkin on your bedside nightstand or work desk, you can rely on your iPhone's gorgeous screen to display meaningful data and memories when it's set aside. And if you buy more than one stand for the different rooms in your house, iOS will remember the unique Standby mode widget layout of each individual Belkin charger.

Made from premium materials

Apart from the MagSafe certification, the Belkin 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 chargers are both built from stainless steel with an elegant rubberized base. So when you place them on an exposed surface, they complement your existing decor in a modern way, rather than popping out as an eyesore. As a result, they're both very durable and pleasant to look at.

De-clutters my bedside nightstand

Speaking of eyesores, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 charger also de-clutters my bedside nightstand since it charges up to three devices simultaneously. This spares me the need to have endless cables and adapters in my minimalist setup. The case of my AirPods Pro 2 rests at the Qi pad integrated into the rubberized base, while my iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch float on their respective chargers. And, worry not, these Belkin stands deliver the best charging speeds available for compatible iPhones and Apple Watches. This means you can fill 80% of your Apple Watch's battery in about 45 minutes, while the iPhone charges at 15W.

Which discounted Belkin MagSafe charger should you buy?

Both the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 chargers offer the same main sets of features for $127 and $80 respectively. The most notable difference between the two is the presence or absence of an Apple Watch charging puck. So if you don't own Apple's excellent wearable, go for the 2-in-1 variant. Otherwise, the 3-in-1 edition is the best model you can get, and I've had no issues with it during my daily use. Keep in mind, however, that these are limited-time deals that will likely expire after Prime Day ends. So grab a unit or two and save big while you still can!