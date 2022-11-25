Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Fewer devices are coming with bundled chargers in the box these days, so it's always worth jumping on deals for high-quality plugs when they arrive. This Black Friday, Best Buy has one of the most attractive discounts on a USB-C chargers we've seen recently: Belkin's 30W compact USB-C plug is on sale for just $14.99, half off the standard price.

Belkin GaN charger
Belkin 30W GaN USB-C charger
$14.99 $29.99 Save $15

This GaN charger from Belkin features a compact design and foldable prongs for easy portability. It’s powered by GaN technology and delivers up to 30W of power to your iPhone, MacBook, and other USB-C compatible devices.

$14.99 at Best Buy

Physically, this Belkin charger is a no-nonsense affair, with a rounded cuboid design, single USB-C port and foldable prongs for an easier fit in your bag, pocket or luggage. It uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, meaning it's much smaller and produces less heat than a typical smartphone or laptop fast charger at the same wattage. But at the same time, its ample 30W output means it can provide enough juice to power a MacBook Air in addition to phones, tablets or earbuds. Basically, if it plugs in over USB-C and isn't a giant power-hungry laptop you'll be all set with this pint-sized power brick.

If you're still using the crusty old charger that came with an old smartphone from years ago, there's never been a better time to upgrade. And this Belkin plug in particular is a great fit for the Google Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in particular, charging both phones at their maximum possible rate.