Tiny Belkin 30W GaN charger outputs enough juice to power a MacBook Air, and it's on sale for 50% off at Best Buy

Fewer devices are coming with bundled chargers in the box these days, so it's always worth jumping on deals for high-quality plugs when they arrive. This Black Friday, Best Buy has one of the most attractive discounts on a USB-C chargers we've seen recently: Belkin's 30W compact USB-C plug is on sale for just $14.99, half off the standard price.

Belkin 30W GaN USB-C charger $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 This GaN charger from Belkin features a compact design and foldable prongs for easy portability. It’s powered by GaN technology and delivers up to 30W of power to your iPhone, MacBook, and other USB-C compatible devices. $14.99 at Best Buy

Physically, this Belkin charger is a no-nonsense affair, with a rounded cuboid design, single USB-C port and foldable prongs for an easier fit in your bag, pocket or luggage. It uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, meaning it's much smaller and produces less heat than a typical smartphone or laptop fast charger at the same wattage. But at the same time, its ample 30W output means it can provide enough juice to power a MacBook Air in addition to phones, tablets or earbuds. Basically, if it plugs in over USB-C and isn't a giant power-hungry laptop you'll be all set with this pint-sized power brick.

If you're still using the crusty old charger that came with an old smartphone from years ago, there's never been a better time to upgrade. And this Belkin plug in particular is a great fit for the Google Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in particular, charging both phones at their maximum possible rate.