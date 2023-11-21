With the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple discontinued a few of its premium charging products. The MagSafe Battery Pack is no longer available, likely because of its Lightning charging port, and the company nixed the MagSafe Duo, which was a portable wireless charging pad that could charge the iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch. That means there's a hole in the market for a nightstand wireless charger for Apple products. and Belkin is here to fill that gap with its new 2-in-1 wireless charger, which features official MagSafe compatibility.

Belkin's BoostCharge Pro wireless charging pad gets a lot right, enough that it's now the default nightstand option for Apple users. The only thing it lacks is support for Apple Watch charging, but there are other options from Belkin that can help with that. Either way, the 2-in-1 wireless charging pad is sleek, functional, and includes everything you need to get started.

About this review: This review was written after two months of testing a wireless charging pad provided by Belkin, and the company had no input into its contents.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe Great nightstand charger The best option for people in Apple's ecosystem 9 / 10 Belkin's 2-in-1 wireless charging pad with MagSafe is a great way to charge your iPhone and AirPods. It has official MagSafe certification in a raised charging pad made for your iPhone. It also has a recessed charging pad for your AirPods. All this is packed in a sleek package fit for nightstand use. Qi-Certified Yes Color Black, White Speed 15W MagSafe pad, 5W Qi pad Dimensions 6.35x3.34x0.6 inches Weight 1 pound Includes adapter Yes Input USB-C Pros Supports fast charging for iPhone

Strong magnetic attachment for iPhone

Includes wall adapter and USB-C cable Cons Only 5W charging on secondary pad

Soft plastic material attracts dust

A bit thick for travel use $80 at Amazon $80 at Belkin

Pricing and availability

Belkin's latest 2-in-1 wireless charging pad is part of its BoostCharge Pro product line, which is made up of premium and fast chargers. It first became available on Aug. 2, and you can now get it from Belkin, Apple, Amazon, and other third-party retailers. The wireless charging pad retails for $80 and is available in both white and black colorways. If you need Apple Watch charging functionality as well, there's a 3-in-1 pad option also available for $120.

What I like

The design is excellent and it supports fast charging

Belkin has a habit of creating accessories for Apple products that look like Apple itself designed them, and the 2-in-1 wireless charging pad follows this trend. It's essentially a rectangle that keeps an ultra-low profile when not in use. To that end, it has a height of just 0.6 inches, which is basically twice the height of my iPhone 15 Pro Max. The MagSafe charging pad is raised up from the surface and the AirPods charging area is recessed, which is great because you can easily place your devices down without needing to look, making it excellent for nightstand use.

You can easily place your devices down without needing to look, making it excellent for nightstand use.

It isn't nearly as portable as the aforementioned MagSafe Duo, but I wouldn't mind throwing this in a bag and taking it with me on a trip. The charging pad might weigh a full pound, but it carries a similar footprint to many of the best smartphones, so it'll fit easily in a bag. Plus, it comes with a removable USB-C cable, so you can power it via a laptop or power bank when you're on the go. Belkin includes everything you need to get started here, like a USB-C cable and a wall adapter.

Since Belkin uses certified MagSafe technology, your iPhone will charge at 15W speeds, which is the fastest possible for iPhones. While I'll still use wired charging if I'm in a rush, this is more than enough power for longer or overnight charging sessions. Belkin also says this charging pad has temperature control, overvoltage protection, and foreign object detection. I didn't personally notice the charging pad get warm when in use, and I wasn't worried about overvoltage protection since I used the included adapters. However, this could come in handy if you plan to use other power sources.

What I don't like

It's a dust magnet, and Qi charging is fairly slow

There are a few downsides, though. The biggest annoyance with the Belkin 2-in-1 charging pad is the build material. The wireless charging pad has a soft, almost rubber-like texture, which I usually enjoy on other products, but it's simply the wrong choice for a nightstand wireless charging pad. It's just a dust magnet, and it makes the Belkin wireless charging pad impossible to keep clean. Just take a look at the image above, which shows the Belkin wireless charging pad covered in dust and was taken after cleaning it.

It's just a dust magnet, and it makes the Belkin wireless charging pad impossible to keep clean.

There's also the fact that the second wireless charging pad, meant for AirPods, only supports 5W wireless charging. That's not a problem if you only plan to use it to charge your AirPods, but if you occasionally charge other Qi-compatible devices, this 5W charging speed will feel painfully slow. The slower charging isn't a problem overnight, though, and it might even be a positive for battery health. Also, keep in mind that alignments can be tricky when you're using anything else but an iPhone and AirPods.

Should you buy Belkin's 2-in-1 wireless charger?

Close

You should buy Belkin's 2-in-1 wireless charger if:

You own an iPhone and AirPods

You want a nightstand or desk charging pad with MagSafe

You should NOT buy Belkin's 2-in-1 wireless charger if:

You charge non-Apple devices frequently

You want a charger with Apple Watch support

I've tested several great MagSafe charging pads and stands, and this option from Belkin is now my default recommendation for iPhone users. It's simply the best for nightstand use; it gets the job done when needed but doesn't draw attention when it's not in use. Plus, it supports 15W fast charging on iPhones with official MagSafe support. There are a few flaws, like a dust-friendly material and slow Qi wireless charging on the secondary pad. But overall, it's a solution that feels like it came directly from Apple, and it comes at a fair $80 price from Belkin.