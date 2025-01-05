Summary Belkin unveils new accessories for CES 2025: charging, audio, and content creation.

Charging accessories include a wireless charging pad, USB-C charger, and power bank.

Audio accessories offer SoundForm Anywhere and Isolate headphones, with a focus on battery life and quality.

Are you excited for CES 2025? It kicks off in two days' time on January 7th, 2024, and it'll feature a ton of new reveals from the biggest tech companies in the world. And while some companies are holding the best stuff until the event, others are giving us sneak peeks into what to expect. For instance, Belkin has a wide range of accessories it'd love to show off, and we have all the details for you right here.

Belkin pulls back the curtain on a ton of accessories for CES 2025

This year, Belkin is taking three accessory categories to the stage: charging, audio, and content creation.

Belkin's charging accessories for CES 2025

First up, in the charging category, the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad is a fast-charging 15W pad that uses magnets that keep your phone in place while it charges. It'll come in both black and white and retail in April for $19.99 without the power supply and $29.99 with.

There's also the compact USB-C charger, designed with foldable prongs. This makes it a great pick for either taking the charger with you or squeezing it into sockets around the one. It'll sell in March for $29.99 for a 45W version or $39.99 for a 65W one.

Belkin rounds off its charging accessories with the BoostCharge Power Bank 20K. This acts as a nice way to keep your battery-powered devices topped up when you're out and about. Given its 20K mAh capacity, Belkin claims that it can fully charge an iPhone 16 Pro three times before running out of juice, and it can get the phone up to 50% charge in 25 minutes. It supports PD fast charging, has USB-C and USB-A ports, and can charge up to three devices at the same time. It comes in at a nice price, too, clocking in at $49.99 when it releases in April.

Belkin's audio accessories for CES 2025

This year, Belkin is introducing two new headphones: the SoundForm Anywhere and the SoundForm Isolate. As you might tell from the names, the SoundForm Anywhere is designed for indoor and outdoor use, while the Isolate is more for professional sound quality.

The Anywhere has a 27-hour battery life and a semi-open-ear design, so you can still hear what's happening around you. It lasts for 27 hours when spread between 7 hours of active use and 20 in the case, and it's sweat and splash resistant so it can keep up with you. Belkin doesn't have a release date or a price yet, but it hopes to get it released in Q2 2025.

The SoundForm Isolate is an over-ear headphone with active noise cancellation (ANC) and the first made by Belkin. These have a 60-hour battery life or 40 if you want to have ANC enabled. You can toggle it between Standard Listening, Active Noise Cancellation, and Hear Thru modes, and it supports Bluetooth 5.4, so you can attach it to multiple devices simultaneously. These are actually on-sale right now for $59.99.

Belkin's content creator accessories for CES 2025

First up in the final category, we have the Belkin Creator Bundle. There's a lot in here, so I'll let Belkin do the talking:

This all-in-one kit includes essential equipment such as a durable tripod that reaches 1.7m in height, a magnetic phone mount with angle adjustability, a set of wearable clip-on microphones with 100m transmission range and up to 5.5 hours of operating time per charge, and 6-inch USB-C cable – making it easy to capture professional-quality video and audio.

There's also the Stage PowerGrip, which is a high-capacity power bank combined with a phone grip. You can use its 10,000 mAh battery to keep your devices charged, either wirelessly or via its USB-C charging cable.

Both of these products aim to ship in May 2025, with no price point announced yet.