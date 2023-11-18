Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock Save 32% off for a limited time $175 $258 Save $83 This is the docking station you want to get if you're looking to enhance your current home setup and workflow. The docking station offers an abundance of ports with two HDMI, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, USB-C, an SD card carder, and four USB Type-A ports. While it normally retails for quite a bit, you can now save 32% off for a limited time during this Black Friday sale. $175 at Amazon

Laptops are more popular than ever, offering very little compromise with tons of power in lightweight and compact packages. Of course, there are some caveats of going mobile, like not having enough ports. But for the most part, users can get by with USB-C hubs.

For those who need a little more power and want to amp up their home setup, docks and docking stations are the answer. If you pick up a laptop during Black Friday, it's also a great time to get a docking station on sale. For example, we have a great deal on this Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is being discounted by 32%, saving you $83 in the process.

What's great about the Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock?

Belkin claims this is the "ultimate workstation" and for a good reason. The dock features a massive 12 ports, with two Thunderbolt 4, two HDMI, one USB-C, Ethernet, an SD card reader, a3.5mm jack, and four USB-A ports. For most, the port selection alone is going to be enough.

But since this is a Thunderbolt 4 docking station, you can also use it to expand your screen onto multiple monitors, with this model supporting up to three monitors. Of course, there are limitations, and it will be entirely dependent on your laptop and what it's capable of. Worst case scenario, you'll be limited to outputting to two monitors at 4K.

Those who want to push the limit will be happy to know that outputting to an 8K monitor is also supported here. You get compatibility with Mac, PC, and iPad as well. Naturally, this kind of setup can be very beneficial, especially if you need extended screen real estate. So, if this sounds like something that'd be right up your alley, be sure to grab one during Black Friday to save big, or check out the other great deals from Amazon and Best Buy.