Continuity Camera is one of the most useful features to debut on macOS in recent years. It uses your iPhone's rear camera system as your Mac's webcam, which improves video quality and adds features. However, the tricky part can be finding a way to mount the best iPhones in a way that'll work with a Mac. For reference, Continuity Camera only activates when your iPhone is locked, mounted horizontally, and near your Mac.

MacBook owners can use the Belkin Continuity Camera mount for laptops, which I reviewed last year. For desktop owners, there's the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops and displays, and I've been using it for a few months now. Aside from the Continuity Camera support, it's a pretty solid iPhone mount and is an excellent way to mount your smartphone to a tripod. At just $40, there are plenty of reasons you might want to pick up one for yourself.

About this article: I bought the Belkin iPhone Mount for Mac desktops for personal use. Belkin had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Desktops and Displays Versatile mount It'll drastically improve the quality of video calls 9 / 10 Your phone is probably a better webcam than the one connected to your computer. That's why Apple introduced Continuity Camera, a feature that lets you use an iPhone as a macOS webcam. But how do you mount it? With Belkin's iPhone Mount for Mac desktops and displays. It's a stand, it can be mounted atop a display, or it can be used with a tripod. Pros The mount is sturdy and is made out of premium materials

It can be adjusted in a few different ways

Features a standard 1/4" tripod screw Cons It's not a great stand, so you shouldn't buy it if you won't use the webcam functionality

It doesn't fit as well on ultra-thin monitors and displays $33 at Amazon$40 at Apple

Pricing and availability

Belkin's iPhone mount for Mac desktops and displays will work with any iPhone with MagSafe, which is generally the iPhone 12 series and higher. It works with most displays and monitors, and can be adjusted with a slider and a hinge. The mount retails for $40, but you can pick it up for $33 at Amazon. It's also available at Apple and Belkin's website, though the mount is out of stock at the latter store at the time of writing.

Specifications Dimensions 2.32 x 2.83 x 0.91 inches Weight 6.3 ounces Material Aluminum, rubber

What I like

It works great with the Continuity Camera feature in macOS

The appeal of the Belkin's mount for desktops is as much about Continuity Camera as it is about the product itself. The feature elevates your video quality to the point that I think it's a no-brainer for video calls. It takes a minute or two to mount your iPhone to your Mac with the Belkin mount, and your computer should automatically connect to your phone. The downside is that you can't use your iPhone while using Continuity Camera, but the video quality improvements make the trade-off worth it.

The feature elevates your video quality to the point that I think it's a no-brainer for video calls.

Belkin's mount is made out of aluminum primarily, but there is some rubber on the parts of the mount that will come in contact with your devices. The rubber material adds grip, ensuring that your iPhone won't slip off your Mac display. It's also a softer material that won't scratch your computers in a way that aluminum might. Looking around the mount, it has some bulk to it but still could be pocketable. There's a slider that moves your iPhone forward or back, and a tilting hinge that can move from vertical to 25 degrees downward.

Continuity Camera is an even more useful feature on Mac desktops, because only iMac and Studio Display owners have a built-in webcam. If you use a Mac Mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro, you'll need to use a separate webcam for video calls anyway. Considering that the Belkin mount costs $40, I challenge you to find a similarly-priced webcam that matches your iPhone's quality. There's simply nothing in that price range that beats a modern iPhone, and that makes sense considering how much they cost.

Tripod screw compatibility is a game-changer for video calls

Close

Belkin managed to pack a few extra features in its Continuity Camera mounts. This time, it included a standard quarter-inch tripod screw in the base of the iPhone mount for desktops and displays. That means you can connect it to virtually any standard camera tripod. I used it with a cheap tripod I had on-hand, and the results were impressive. The tripod screw compatibility is the killer feature that makes Belkin's mount far more useful than a typical webcam.

The tripod screw compatibility is the killer feature that makes Belkin's mount far more useful than a typical webcam.

The tripod screw compatibility means that you don't just have to mount your iPhone atop your Mac desktop. You can mount it to the side, offering a different view of yourself. Alternatively, you could mount in a way that shows an overhead view of your hands and desk. Put simply, there are so many creative ways that you can elevate your video calls and presentations with Belkin's mount. The best part is, if you have a webcam already, you can switch between your iPhone's view and your typical webcam view in seconds.

It's worth noting that there is a Continuity Camera feature called Desk View, and it uses your iPhone's ultra-wide camera to show what's on your desk. However, using a dedicated tripod or mount results in a much better experience.

What I don't like

There are only so many adjustments you can make

If you have a need for Belkin's mount, there aren't many downsides, but there's a finite limit to what adjustments can be made. The mount uses two hinged pieces to clamp your phone to the top of your monitor. It works best with medium-sized monitors that have a bit of thickness to them, since it's easier to clamp onto. I used it with my ultra-thin M3 iMac, and it worked, but I wish it was a bit more stable.

If you have a need for Belkin's mount, there aren't many downsides, but there's a finite limit to what adjustments can be made.

Additionally, there is a limited range of motion for angle adjustments. Especially when you push the supported angles to their limits, you have to worry about the weight of your iPhone. It's not a perfect solution, but it takes a one-size-fits-all approach that should work in most applications.

Should you buy the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac displays?

Close

You should buy the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops if:

You want to use your iPhone camera with a desktop or monitor

You want a high-quality mount at a fair price

You need multiple camera angles for video calls

You should NOT buy the Belkin iPhone mount for Mac desktops if:

You will primarily use Continuity Camera with a laptop

You don't have an iPhone and a Mac that can run modern OS versions

You want more range of motion in a mount

Continuity Camera is a killer macOS feature, but it's even better with this Belkin mount. The ability to capture live video from multiple camera angles and switch between them in real time is a game-changer for video calls. Considering prospective buyers already have a Mac and an iPhone, a $40 mounting accessory is all it'll take to turn your setup into a professional video calling station.