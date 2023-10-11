Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro Best MagSafe car mount $31 $40 Save $9 Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro uses MagSafe to mount your iPhone to your car's air conditioning vents. It's a great way to mount your smartphone in nearly any car. Best of all, it's just $31 for a limited-time Prime Day deal. $31 at Amazon

Although our phones can be extremely useful while driving, they can also be extremely dangerous if not used properly. That's why great car mounts are the perfect way to use your smartphone hands-free while driving safely. However, not all car mounts are made equal, and a bad car mount can send your phone flying off the dash. That's why I use Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro, which holds my iPhone with MagSafe and securely attaches to my car's air conditioning vents. It's probably my most-used MagSafe accessory, and you can snag it for a sweet 23% discount in this killer Prime Big Deal Days deal.

Why you won't want to miss out on this Prime Day deal

A lot of car mounts are big and clunky, which is why I didn't use a car mount at all for a long time. That changed when Apple introduced MagSafe since it gave manufacturers a new way to mount iPhones in cars. Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro was the first ever car mount to earn MagSafe certification, and I was an early adopter. Not only do I own a Car Vent Mount Pro, but I've recommended it to countless family members and friends. Aside from featuring a stylish and industrial design language, it's functional, and you won't have to worry about your phone going flying if you slam on the brakes.

That's because the Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro takes an unusual approach to mounting on your car's air conditioning vents. Most car mounts feature adjustable clamps that can occasionally fail, sending your phone falling right off the mount. However, Belkin's option mounts on an A/C vent with a flexible rubber clamp that can withstand sudden shocks by flexing. Plus, since your iPhone attaches to the mount with MagSafe, you know that it won't be going anywhere due to the strong magnetic force of the MagSafe standard. I've never had a phone detach from the Car Vent Mount Pro accidentally. In fact, I mounted an iPad Mini with the Car Vent Mount Pro using this MagSafe sticker ring, and it still wouldn't budge.

The best Prime Day deals are for products that we'd still recommend at their usual prices. At the typical price of $40, I'd totally recommend the Belkin Car Vent Pro for people who want a place for their iPhones while driving. Now that a Prime Day deal has shaved 23% off the Car Vent Mount Pro, there's no reason not to buy it for just $31. Plus, if you want the version that supports Qi wireless charging, that model is discounted too.