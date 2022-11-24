Apple's MagSafe standard combines the best of wired and wireless charging into one convenient package -- but they can be pricey. Fortunately, though, Belkin has a fully MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless charging puck heavily discounted this Black Friday. Right now Amazon lists this charging kit on sale for $14.99. That's half the standard price, and considerably less than the equivalent Apple-branded offering.

Belkin Wireless Charger Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 This MagSafe charger is significantly cheaper than Apple's official charger, and has a longer cable. And unlike Apple these days, Belkin gives you a wall charger in the box too! $14.99 at Amazon

The Belkin magnetic charger kit comes with a two-meter cable, so you don't need to hug the wall as you charge, along with a 20W charging brick. (Useful to have, since fewer and fewer phones are bundling in-box chargers these days.) That 20W charging rate means it'll be able to refill compatible gadgets relatively quickly over a cable, too. (If you're lucky, maybe your phone did come with one of those in its box.) And it's paired with a handy cable clip to keep everything neat in your bag or pockets.

To take advantage of this cable you'll need a recent iPhone (12 series or later, excluding the iPhone SE). If you still haven't taken advantage of MagSafe, perhaps because of the sometimes prohibitively expensive first-party pricing, it's a great addition to your everyday carry. Just snap it to the back of your iPhone and keep charging while using your device. It's also compatible with official MagSafe cases, so you can enjoy this extra convenience while keeping your phone protected.