This Belkin MagSafe charger is also a kickstand for your iPhone. For a limited-time, you can save 54% when buying a unit. Hurry up before it expires!

Black Friday and its deals may have passed, but Cyber Monday is upon us. If you own one of the recent iPhones, then this deal is for you. With the release of the iPhone 12, Apple introduced MagSafe to its high-end smartphones. So those with an iPhone 12, 13, or 14 get to take advantage of this wireless charging technology. Thanks to firm magnets, dedicated accessories stick properly to your iPhone's back. This unlocks many possibilities, allowing attachments to offer functionalities beyond just wireless charging.

This Belkin MagSafe charger is one example of accessories taking advantage of the strong iPhone magnets. This charging pad has a foldable kickstand, allowing you to watch landscape content in a hands-free manner. Typically, this handy charger costs a whopping $59.99. However, thanks to this limited-time deal, its price has dropped to just $27.38. If you have a color preference, you'll be delighted to hear that you can pick between three options — Black, Blue, and White.

Belkin MagSafe wireless charger Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger $27.38 $59.99 Save $32.61 This is a magnetic charger from Belkin that uses official MagSafe tech and offers 15W fast charging speeds. Interestingly, the charger has a pop-up stand that lets you prop up the iPhone for watching videos while it’s charging. The braided cable that comes with the charger is 6.6 feet long and has an attached strap. $27.38 at Amazon

Which color will you be picking? Let us know in the comments section below.