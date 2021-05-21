Belkin’s $100 dongle makes any speaker compatible with AirPlay 2

Belkin has announced a new dongle called Soundform Connect that will make any speaker system compatible with AirPlay 2. You can preorder the dongle beginning today for $99.99.

By adding AirPlay 2 support to your speakers, you’ll be able to stream audio from iOS and macOS devices. If you own multiple AirPlay 2 compatible devices, including HomePod or speakers from Sonos, you can stream to multiple sources at once. Apple’s protocol is based on WiFi, providing users with a cleaner listening experience with less latency.

Image: Belkin

“Keep enjoying your favorite sound equipment without an expensive component update,” Belkin said on its website. “Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 turns your stereo into an AirPlay 2-enabled speaker to stream the music that you love from iOS and Mac devices. Our adapter is equipped with optical and 3.5mm output that brings signal from your devices to any speaker or receiver with an audio output.”

The dongle itself measures at 43.4 x 62 x 19mm and includes an analog audio out port and digital optical audio out and it’s powered by USB-C. Once connected to a powered speaker or sound system with an optical or 3.5mm input, you can connect to the dongle simply by tapping the AirPlay icon. In addition to playing audio, the adapter enables the speakers to be compatible with HomeKit, making it easy to assign them to different rooms and create scenes and automations in Apple’s Home app.

Belkin’s new dongle arrives a few days after Apple announced it is bringing lossless audio to Apple Music this summer at no extra charge. For those who have a more robust speaker system or a home theater sound system, the Soundform Connect might be a nice pickup. According to Belkin, the Soundform Connect is compatible with devices running iOS 11.4 and up, so you’ll need to update your device in order to use it.