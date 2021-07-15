Belkin’s MagSafe chargers for the iPhone 12 are 14-17% off right now

Apple’s introduction of the new MagSafe charging standard on the iPhone 12 series, which combines Qi wireless charging with magnetic attachments, has led to many new iPhone accessories. Two of those are Belkin’s magnetic charger and charging stand, which are now on sale at Amazon for $24.99 and $29.99, respectively. That’s $5 off the normal prices.

The non-stand charger functions more or less the same as Apple’s MagSafe charger, but for $10 less. It’s a black circle that magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12, with a longer cable than Apple’s own charger (6ft vs 3.2ft). You can also use the charger with any Qi-compatible phone, though the magnetic attachment only works with the iPhone 12 series.

Belkin also has a MagSafe charging stand on sale. It elevates your phone at an angle, and generally looks a bit nicer than just the cable charger. The dock is a good option for bedside charging, or keeping your phone topped up at your desk while you work. However, both chargers don’t come with their own USB Type-C wall adapters — the Anker Nano is a good option, if you don’t have one already.