Key Takeaways AMD's Strix Point APU revealed through Geekbench leak.

Performance scores show AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 competing with Snapdragon X.

Expected release around July 28th.

We've had a lot of fun covering, exploring, and using Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips as they make their way onto Copilot+ PCs, but that doesn't mean the competition is slacking. In fact, AMD is getting ready to release its flagship AI APUs, codenamed "Strix Point." Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see how they perform, as a recent Geekbench leak has revealed the chip's name and performance scores.

Benchmark leaks reveal the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU

Source: AMD

As spotted by VideoCardz, a recent posting on Geekbench has revealed the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU running in an Acer Swift 14 AI laptop. Right now, you can grab an Acer Swift 14 with a Snapdragon X CPU inside, so this will likely be an AMD variant using the same shell. If you've been keeping up with your AMD leaks, you may have seen reports on a Ryzen AI 9 HX 170. This chip is the same one, except that AMD has seemingly dropped the 100s numbering for the 300s.

So, how does the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 fare during benchmarking? The Geekbench listing gives it a single-core score of 2689 and a multi-core score of 13515. In comparison, the Geekbench listing for the Snapdragon X Elite model got a single-core score of 2402 and a multi-core score of 14116. The AMD listing also lets us pry into what makes up the chip, stating that it runs off of 12 cores and sports a maximum frequency of 5098 MHz.

From these leaks, it seems that AMD is doing a good job of keeping up with the Snapdragon X. We'll just have to see how it fares once people start getting their hands on them, with chips speculated to arrive around July 28th.