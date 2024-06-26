Key Takeaways Intel's Lunar Lake series boasts 48 TOPS of AI processing for low-power systems, approaching release.

We've only just reported that Intel's Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" series has leaked online, sporting an impressive 48 TOPS of AI processing power for a chip designed to work on low-power systems. Now, it appears that even more information is on the way. Someone has posted benchmarking results for the Lunar Lake chips online, and while it likely won't rival the best Intel CPUs out there, it's still packing a powerful punch for hardware designed to use as little battery life as possible.

Intel's Lunar Lake has a benchmark leak, and things are looking good

As reported by Tom's Hardware, some benchmarks have appeared online using Intel's Lunar Lake technology. When tested using a single core, the Lunar Lake Ultra 7 268V chip scored an average of 2,726, which is quite a bit more than the Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7's single-core score of 2,356. Things aren't so hot when moving to multi-core performance, with the Lunar Lake chip scoring 9,972 versus the Meteor Lake's 11,926 score.

It may seem disappointing to see Lunar Lake fall at the multi-core performance, but it's worth remembering that this chip is more designed for low-power devices, such as laptops and tablets. Intel is saving the beefier chips for its Arrow Lake series, which are more intended for use within desktop PCs. As such, even if Lunar Lake didn't quite knock Meteor Lake out of the park on all fronts, it's still an impressive showing given how it's focusing on a lower power consumption above all else.

Of course, benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt, especially if they're performed before the manufacturer can update them with patches to improve their performance. As such, we'll have to wait and see how well it really performs when they appear within devices, rumored to occur in mid-September 2024.