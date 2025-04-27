I have been a Google Photos user for most of my life. All my media -- from pictures taken during my vacations to work-related documents -- has been on Google Photos forever. In fact, I was under the assumption that nothing could replace Google Photos in my life purely due to the convenience that it provides. Well, that was until I was introduced to the world of self-hosting by my colleagues at XDA. Hosting a server by yourself to store important data seemed like a fantastic approach, and I thought what better way to kick things off than replacing my expensive Google Photos subscription.

Enter -- Immich -- an open-source photo and video management solution. One that pulled me into the journey of self-hosting. In the beginning, the goal was simple -- securely store my media. The experience, however, turned out to be much more rewarding than I expected, changing my media management habits altogether. If you’ve just started your self-hosting journey, or are looking to dip your toes into the world of self-hosting, firstly -- it's not as intimidating as it seems. Moreover, here are five surprising benefits I never expected when I took the plunge with Immich.

5 Enhanced privacy and security

All your photos remain on your server

Immich

One of the primary reasons I shifted from storing all my media files in Google Photos to Immich was the privacy aspect. While Google Photos undoubtedly provides robust security measures, your data is stored on Google’s servers at the end of the day. This is an issue for those who store sensitive media on cloud platforms. Ideally, there shouldn't be any issue. But during a breach, your data might get compromised.

Being a self-hosted solution, Immich enables you to have complete control over your data. To put it simply, you host your media on your own server. Thereby eliminating the risk of third-party services accessing any personal information.