When it's time to choose a PC case for a new build, you can either go with a small form factor case, a standard mid-tower, or one of the largest cases on the market. While each form factor is suited to different builds, picking a spacious case is seldom associated with anything other than limitless compatibility and enhanced upgradability. Spacious cases are beneficial in many more ways when you consider things like heat dissipation, cable management, PC cleaning, and larger case fans. If you're in the market for a new case, take these factors into account before choosing your case form factor.

5 Easier cable management

More room to work in