Stacking network switches can prove useful when building a local area network (LAN) at home or in the office. If you have many devices to connect, grouping network switches can allow them to share the characteristics of a single switch. This makes it easier to manage the network with increased bandwidth, thanks to the number of ports, higher availability, scalability, and improved performance. Stacking switches can also prove a cost-effective solution versus a flat upgrade to larger and more powerful switches. This isn't the same as simply stacking switches on a shelf and calling it a day.

Stackable switches can share almost everything, allowing you to remotely administrate the stack with a single IP address. You can even mix and match different technologies, models, and sometimes even brands when planning out a network with stackable switches. Here are some benefits of stackable switches to bear in mind.

