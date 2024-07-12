There's an age-old debate about whether PC or console gaming is better, but what if you happen to like both? It's actually quite common for gaming enthusiasts to play a mix of PC and console titles, and it's not hard to see why. Some games are straight-up better with a controller, and others are simply exclusive to certain consoles. For those that like to use both PCs and consoles, using the same desk setup with two input devices can be tricky, unless you have a third-party switch. That's where the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 comes in handy, as it's a triple-monitor docking station and an HDMI switch.

I don't think the beCreatus DP1310 is one of the best docking stations out there for its retail price, which is $300. DisplayLink docking stations are expensive, but you're clearly paying a premium here for the convenience of having a built-in display input switch. This is clearly a gaming-focused USB dock, and it provides display in/out ports, USB ports, network ports, and a headphone jack. I would've liked to see more on the beCreatus DP1310, like SD card slots, which would've made the device more versatile. Alas, it's purely gaming-centric.

There still might be a reason to buy the beCreatus DP1310, though. It's never been easier for me to switch between using a PC and consoles at the same desk setup, let alone the best Macs. Since this docking station uses DisplayLink, you can do just that, even on base-model Apple silicon Macs. If you're a serious gamer with lots of displays, input devices, and peripherals, the convenience offered by the beCreatus DP1310 might be enough to justify its high price.

About this review: BenQ provided a beCreatus docking station for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

BenQ's beCreatus docking station is for people who want to switch between using a multi-monitor PC setup and a console or media player with a single docking station. Some USB docks have DisplayLink, others serve as a display input switch. Few can do both, and that's what makes the beCreatus DP1310 unique. Ports 1x USB-C, 3x USB-A (10Gbps), 2x USB-A (480Mbps), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.1 input, 1x USB-C input USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included Yes Max display res. 8K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 120Hz Price $299 Dimensions 6.14 x 4.06 x 1.57 inches

Pricing, specs and availability

BenQ's beCreatus DP1310 is a multi-display docking station that works with macOS, Windows, Linux, and popular gaming consoles. It's available in one colorway, which features a gray exterior with green accents. You can buy it directly from BenQ or from third-party retailers like Amazon. Wherever you buy it, this docking station retails for the same $299 price.

What I like

The combination of DisplayLink software and HDMI switching is great

Close

The beCreatus DP 1310 has two key docking station features — DisplayLink support and HDMI switching — that are rarely seen on the same device. With DisplayLink, the burden of powering multiple external displays is lifted off your Mac or PC. This third-party software virtualizes those displays, and that means you can use triple monitors with the beCreatus DP 1310 even on base-model Macs. This dock supports 8K at 120Hz when used with one monitor, or three 4K displays at 60Hz each.

By comparison, using the beCreatus DP 1310 to switch between console and PC has been a game-changer.

With the switch, it's easy to switch between a computer and a console. There's a giant green knob on the front of the beCreatus DP 1310 that serves as a power button and input switcher. Pressing that button once will switch from your USB-C input (PC) to your HDMI 2.1 input (console) and vice versa. Before I tried this docking station, I either used the input switcher built-into my monitor or simply swapped the cables myself. By comparison, using the beCreatus DP 1310 to switch between console and PC has been a game-changer.

This dock is made for gamers and streamers, first and foremost. The external monitor support, plethora of USB ports, and easy switching solidies that. If you have a dedicated gaming setup, the beCreatus DP 1310 could be a worthy addition.

It has a lot of USB ports with power delivery

There are some flaws with the port selection on the beCreatus DP 1310, which we'll get to in a bit. However, one thing worth commending is the raw number of USB ports that support power delivery. The beCreatus DP 1310 has a whopping five ports that support power delivery, and that's impressive. The main USB-C host port can even supply 100W of power directly, which is great for use with a laptop.

The beCreatus DP 1310 has a whopping five ports that support power delivery, and that's impressive.

There's another USB-C port with 36W support and three more USB-A ports with 7.5W power delivery support. It's extremely rare to see a dock with this many PD-equipped USB ports. It will certainly come in handy, because it's great to be able to plug a device right into your docking station to charge. This almost makes up for the clunky external power supply that comes with the beCreatus DP 1310.

What I don't like

The port selection and labels could be better

The thing about the beCreatus DP 1310 that I'm not a fan of is the way the ports have been selected and labeled. For starters, I think BenQ could've gone with more variety here. A pair of SD card and microSD card slots could've made this dock a lot more well-rounded. There's also only one USB-C port, if you exclude the host port that needs to connect to your computer.

BenQ includes a mix of HDMI and DisplayPort on this docking station, and that's a blessing and a curse. In theory, it gives you more flexibility. In reality, your triple-monitor setup is probably going to use either HDMI or DisplayPort — it's unlikely you'd use DP for a single monitor in your array. That's why I'd prefer companies just stick to one or the other, so some users can get away without specialized adapters or cables.

There's also no consistency with the rated specifications of the USB-A ports, which is disappointing. Some support as high as 10Gpbs speeds, while others support just 480Mbps. BenQ suggests using the low-speed ports for your peripherals, but really, the beCreatus DP 1310 should've just used 10Gpbs speeds across the board.

That's all before we get to the convoluted labeling found on the back of the beCreatus DP 1310 dock, as shown in the image above. I understand what this diagram is trying to explain. The HDMI 2.1 output can receive input from both the HDMI input and the USB-C input, while the PC input can power the HDMI 2.1 output plus the other display outputs.

A pair of SD card and microSD card slots could've made this dock a lot more well-rounded.

However, there has to be a better way to convey that than a messy diagram with somewhat ambiguous arrows. If I wasn't a tech reviewer, I'm not sure I'd understand what these labels meant without spending a bit of time combing through the manual.

The power supply is almost as big as the dock itself

Another small thing to note is that this dock is not portable. It's about on-par with other docking stations in its class, like the aforementioned Ugreen Revodok Max, until you consider the external power supply. If you include the size of the power cable that comes with it, the beCreatus DP 1310's power supply is bigger than the actual dock itself. Even if you're just looking at the power supply, it takes up roughly the same footprint as the beCreatus DP 1310. Seriously, it's a massive external power supply, and it makes me envious of the internal power supply in OWC's Thunderbolt Go dock.

Should you buy the BenQ beCreatus DP1310?