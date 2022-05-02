BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R review: A solid ultrawide that lets you work hard and play harder

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R is an impressive 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor that comes with everything that you’d want from a high-end monitor. It has all the smarts to deliver a fast and responsive gaming experience. The curved ultrawide screen also makes everything more immersive, be it playing games, watching movies, or simply using the monitor for day-to-day productivity tasks. BenQ has used a great panel for this monitor and the built-in speakers are also surprisingly great.

But just like a lot of other monitors out there, this one also comes with a set of caveats that we think are worth mentioning. There’s no HDMI 2.1 and the typical brightness is also considerably low at 200 nits. Not to mention, the pricing is also a huge factor to consider, and the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R comes with a hefty price tag. But besides that, we think BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R is a great ultrawide curved monitor and it’d be a solid addition for those who are looking for a reliable display for productivity and gaming.

Pricing & Availability

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R is available to purchase in the US for $800 right now.

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R has been out on the market for quite some time now. BenQ has a few other options in the new Mobiuz gaming series that are worth checking out. This particular curved ultrawide variant i.e. EX3415R is available to purchase for $800 at the time of writing this article. It’s not the most affordable gaming monitor on the market right now, but it launched at a much higher price originally and it’s down by a couple of $100, for what it’s worth. We suggest you hit the purchase link in the box above to find the best price for it online right now.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R review: Specifications

Before we jump into other details of this particular monitor, let’s first take a quick look at the specifications table to see what it brings to the table:

Specification BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R Panel Type IPS Technology Screen Size 34-inches, 21:9 Max supported resolution 3440×1440 Max refresh rate 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Response Time (GTG) 2ms (1ms MRPT) Static Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Brightness 200nits, (400nits peak HDR) Viewing Angles 178º horizontal, 178º vertical Color Gamut 98% P3 Ports USB 3: 2

USB Type B Up Stream: 1

3.5mm Audio Out: 1

HDMI 2.0: 2

DisplayPort v1.4: 1 Weight 8.5Kg Dimensions 425.1 – 525×815.2×269.7 Warranty 3 year limited warranty

Design & build quality

The display housing looks simple, yet elegant with no LED lighting whatsoever.

The stand is sturdy enough to hold the monitor in place and you also get a lot of ways to adjust the monitor.

You get a decent selection of ports at the back, although it doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 port.

The Mobiuz EX3415R is a curved ultrawide gaming monitor with a curvature rating of 1900R. This degree of curvature is standard for most monitors with a 21:9 aspect ratio panel. Samsung has some models with 1000R curvature, so might want to check out those if you’re not used to curved ultrawide monitors. We think the 1900R hits the sweet spot for the ultrawide monitor as it allows for more immersion while letting you see more of everything on the screen. It might take some time to get used to, but we think it’s suitable for all kinds of workloads, be it for gaming, productivity, or simply just content consumption.

The display housing is a simple, yet elegant silver shell with a Mobiuz logo at the back. The monitor sits on a black-necked stand with an orange accent. This appears to be part of BenQ’s new design language for the Mobiuz series as other units also have very similar aesthetics. That base of the monitor that’s bundled inside the box allows you to slide the monitor up or down, swivel left and right, or tilt forward and back. Unlike the Viewsonic XG270QG monitor which we recently reviewed, this one can’t pivot from landscape to portrait mode. That’s not necessarily a deal-breaker because we doubt if you’d ever want to use an ultrawide monitor like this on portrait orientation.

Coming in at 8.5kg, the Mobiuz EX3415R also weighs slightly less than a lot of other monitors out there. It was very easy for us to set up the monitor and get started with the review when the review sample arrived. If you don’t like the included mount, then you can also use any VESA-compatible wall mount as long as it supports the weight.

Unlike many other gaming monitors out there, the Mobiuz EX3415R doesn’t have any RGB lighting anywhere on its housing. This makes it more appealing to a lot of people and we think it also allows the monitor to fit in almost any setup without any issues. Another thing we like about this monitor is its speaker system. The Mobiuz EX3415R features a full-length soundbar along the bottom of the screen. It features two 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt woofer that gets surprisingly loud and outputs clear audio. In fact, we think the speaker system is one of the strong points of this monitor. We thoroughly enjoyed using it during our time with the monitor.

All the ports are also located at the back of this monitor, facing downwards which allows you to easily route them. You get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4b port, an upstream USB port, two downstream USB 3.0 Type-A ports, along with a headphone jack and the power connector. While we think this is a decent selection of ports, it would’ve been nice to have an HDMI 2.1 input instead of just two HDMI 2.0. The main difference between the two, in case you don’t know, is that the newer specification has more bandwidth to support refresh rates up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz, whereas HDMI 2.0 can only do 4K at 60Hz. However, you should be fine as long as you connect your PC via the DisplayPort 1.4b input, though.

Display & Performance

The 34-inch curved ultrawide panel may take some time to get used to but it makes up for some stunning visuals.

We recommend using the HDR mode to get the best result out of this monitor while consuming content or playing HDR-supported titles.

The EX3415R also doubles up as a great productivity monitor as it offers more screen real-estate.

The Mobiuz EX3415R features 200nits of typical brightness and up to 400nits of peak brightness for HDR. It’s certainly not the brightest panel on the market, although it should be fine as long as you enable the HDR mode. It’s rated for a 1,000:1 contrast ratio which is just about what you’d expect to see from an IPS panel. We’re looking at a 34-inch wide panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a max resolution of 3440×1440 which makes for very crisp and clear visuals. As for the gamut coverage, the EX3415RR covers up to 100% of the sRGB gamut and up to 94% of DCI-P3 space. It’s not the most color-accurate monitor for content creators, but it’s still a pretty decent choice. We recommend using the monitor in HDR mode while consuming media content as it makes everything look substantially look better. Even some of the YouTube videos look much better with HDR as the color looks much more vibrant.

The same applies to games too. Titles that support HDR looked significantly better as opposed to running on SDR mode on this monitor. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite, and God Of War looked incredible, provided you have a powerful graphics card to run them at max settings. The action-packed multiplayer gaming experience was also equally good on the Mobiuz EX3415R thanks to its low input lag. Games like Apex Legends, Valorant, CG:GO, etc. felt snappy and responsive. This particular monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync, although we noticed that it struggles to keep up the chops of, say, a G-Sync compatible monitor.

We also want to point out how the EX3415R doubles as a great work monitor, thanks to plenty of real estate for multitasking. As long as you have enough space to accommodate a 34-inch ultrawide monitor, we think this is a great alternative to having two dedicated displays. Not only does it makes it easier for you to manage all the apps on one screen, but it’ll also save you the extra work of having to deal with two separate monitors and additional connections for each. We think it’s a solid option to consider for productivity too, so be sure to check it out in case you are looking to buy a new monitor for your workstation.

Is it worth buying?

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R ticks a lot of important boxes for a modern gaming display, while also doubling up as a great display for productivity. That being said, it’s not for everyone.

Who should buy the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R?

Those who are looking for a solid curved ultrawide monitor for gaming and productivity. The 1900R curvature makes for a very immersive experience for both gaming and managing various tasks while working

Those looking to buy an HDR monitor for immersive gaming and content consumption.

Who should not buy the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R?

Don’t buy this if you are a content creator who’s looking for a highly color-accurate panel.

Don’t buy it for playing competitive esports titles. You are better off buying a dedicated TN panel that is more responsive. The Mobiuz EX3415R features a 2ms GTG response time, so keep that in mind.

Overall, it’s safe to say that the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R is a fantastic gaming monitor which shines particularly with HD-supported titles. The curved ultrawide panel also makes it an absolute joy to play games or just watch movies. The built-in speakers are also quite impressive and take the media consumption experience to a whole new level. Outside of gaming and media consumption, the Mobiuz EX3415R also doubles up as a reliable work monitor. The huge 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel gives you plenty of space to comfortably split the screen and manage multiple tasks at once without having to set up different displays. There’s no shortage of ultrawide displays on the market but we think it’s the EX3415R definitely deserves a top spot in our collection of the best monitors.