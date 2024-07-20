Key Takeaways Upgrade your gaming setup with BenQ's Mobiuz EX321UX monitor for vibrant colors and advanced technology.

What good is it to have the most powerful console or PC on the market if your monitor is unable to keep up with the graphics? If you're serious about gaming, you really owe it to yourself to grab a good gaming monitor that can keep up with your demands. Fortunately, BenQ has just the screen you're looking for, as it has revealed its new Mobiuz EX321UX monitor.

BenQ announces the Mobiuz EX321UX monitor aimed at gamers

Image Credit: BenQ

In a press release, BenQ announced this new EX321UX monitor aimed specifically at gamers. It has quite a repertoire of features, with a 32-inch screen, a 4k display, and eARC compatibility. It even uses a special "PixSoul Engine core technology" exclusive to BenQ models, which uses AI to tune brightness and contrast on the fly. It's pretty generous with the display ports, with three HDMI, two USB, a USB-C at 60W, and a DP 2.1 that can handle 4K 144Hz 10-bit transmissions.

The Mobiuz EX321UX can also handle a ton of colors:

For a fully immersive gaming experience, ideal for AAA games, the EX321UX features a wide color gamut of 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and Display P3. Capable of displaying a broader range of colors, the new gaming monitor features 1152 local dimming zones to allow for delicate light control and more vibrant, accurate color representation within the various gaming modes.

If you want to grab your own, you can do so over at the BenQ website for $1199.99. If you've never owned a BenQ monitor before, we crowned the Mobiuz's sister model, the SW321C, as the best 32-inch monitor for creatives. And if you're still unsure, BenQ lets you return the monitor within 30 days if you don't end up gelling with it.