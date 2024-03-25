Lighting is an essential element needed to create a productive workspace, and that's why desk lamps have been a staple of home offices for basically forever. However, they're not without their own compromises. Desk lamps take up a lot of space on a desk, and might provide uneven light coverage. That's why some users are turning to great monitor light bars, which mount atop your monitor to light up your workspace. I've been using the BenQ ScreenBar Halo for a few weeks, and it's the best way to add some extra light to your desk setup. It offers great coverage, limited display reflections, easy adjustments, and even a light on the back to create a balanced lighting environment. At $180, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is pricey, but it's a premium product that fulfills a real need.

About this review: BenQ sent me a ScreenBar Halo for review. The company did not have any input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo Great monitor light It's the best of the best for monitor lighting 9 / 10 $170 $179 Save $9 BenQ's best monitor light bar is the ScreenBar Halo, and it builds upon years of research and development by BenQ. It uses a lengthy, asymmetrical LED strip that limits light reflections off your display. Plus, there's a built-in backlight that can reduce the contrast between the lighting in front of and behind your monitor. You get three lighting modes, including manual control, with the included standalone dial. Pros It'll fit on most monitors and is powered by USB-C from your computer

The included, wireless controller is excellent for adjusting your light

It lights up your workspace as good as a desk lamp, or better, while saving space Cons It might be an eyesore on your monitor, depending on your setup

The light bar could need special pads if your monitor is thin, or is curved

The light bar might block the built-in webcam on your display $179 at Amazon $179 at B&H $170 at BenQ

Pricing and availability

BenQ released the ScreenBar Halo two years ago, and it's still one of the top monitor light bars you can buy. It retails for $180, but you can occasionally find it on sale. The ScreenBar Halo can be purchased from BenQ's website, Amazon, B&H Photo, or other third-party retailers. If you need to use a webcam with the ScreenBar Halo, you may need to pay $200 for the bundle that includes a mount for a webcam. For use with slim monitors, there's an included spacer in the box that allows the BenQ ScreenBar Halo to fit better. The monitor light bar only comes in one colorway, which features a gray aluminum finish.

Specs

BenQ ScreenBar Halo Connectivity USB-C Color Gray Material Aluminum Dimensions 50 x 9.5 x 9.7 cm (light), 7.4 x 7.4 x 3.8 cm (controller) Lights 2

What I like

The light covers a wide area and is simple to set up

Close

The design of the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is fairly basic, but this monitor light bar doesn't need to be flashy. It clamps onto the back of your monitor or all-in-one computer, with the rear cylinder of the ScreenBar Halo connected to a hinge. You can rotate the cylinder, which features a light of its own, to make sure it presses against the back of your monitor. There are no adhesives required to mount the ScreenBar Halo, so it only takes a few minutes to mount or remove from the display. Only one cable is required to power the light bar, and it uses USB-C. You can plug it into your computer, a USB-C hub, or a power adapter with ease.

Even though I have an overhead light roughly six feet above my desk, the BenQ Halo made my workspace significantly brighter.

Generally, the ScreenBar Halo looks great, but it might appear out of place while mounted atop certain monitors. For example, the ScreenBar Halo marred the blue-and-white aesthetic of my 24-inch iMac with its gray aluminum finish. In fact, the ScreenBar Halo is thicker than the iMac itself. This is something to consider, especially since you may need spacers to make the light bar fit securely on ultra-thin displays and ultrawide monitors.

What really matters is the BenQ ScreenBar Halo's lighting capabilities, though, and it's excellent in this regard. The light bar uses an asymmetrical design for the lightstrip that pushes the light forward and out, as opposed to straight down. In turn, this reduces screen reflections and eye strain. Brightness is concentrated in the area directly in front of your monitor, which should end up including your main workspace and peripherals. In this area, BenQ says that a 63 x 40 cm space is covered by 500 lux of brightness. This was more than bright enough for my needs, and the ScreenBar Halo was a noticeable upgrade. Even though I have an overhead light roughly six feet above my desk, the BenQ Halo made my workspace significantly brighter.

The total coverage area is even wider, and it's rated to cover a 90x50 cm workspace at full brightness with a minimum 300-lux rating. This means that the BenQ ScreenBar Halo not only illuminates the focal point of your desk, but the parts of it that are in your peripheral view. Specs aside, the ScreenBar Halo does an excellent job. After I spent a few weeks using it, I couldn't go back to using my desk without it.

The wireless controller makes quick adjustments seamless

My favorite part of using the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is that you can easily control things like brightness, color temperature, and presets with a clever wireless dial. With accessories like the ScreenBar Halo, companies often either require the use of companion software or include a clunky and cheap remote. Put simply, a dial is the best way to control the ScreenBar Halo. I had it placed next to my monitor, and it barely took up any space on my desk. When it was time to make changes, using the touch buttons or rotating dial made doing so quick and easy. No horrible software or frustrating remotes that you'll eventually lose are required.

My favorite part of using the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is that you can easily control things like brightness, color temperature, and presets with a clever wireless dial.

Related BenQ LaptopBar review: Great lighting you can take anywhere You've heard of monitor light bars, right? Now you can bring one with you for your laptop.

Setting up the dial was as simple as popping in the included AAA batteries and placing it on my desk. It was pre-paired to my ScreenBar Halo, and I quickly set the light bar to a warm temperature setting and the highest possible brightness level. Cooler temperatures are available too, as well as an ambient mode that automatically adjusts the light based on your environment. Don't forget the rear light, which throws light away from your monitor to equalize the lighting situation.

What I don't like

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo will work better with some monitors than others

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo is excellent at improving your desk lighting, so the main reason you'd want to avoid it is because of your monitor. There are plenty of displays that will look great with the ScreenBar Halo, but not every one will. I tolerate the way the ScreenBar Halo looks on my iMac because of its functionality, not because I love how the two products appear together.

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo is excellent at improving your desk lighting, so the main reason you'd want to avoid it is because of your monitor.

Related iMac (M3, 2023) review: Still alive and well Apple's incremental update to the 24-inch iMac has brought up the idea that the product might be dying. I'm here to tell you that's just plain wrong.

There's also the fact that not every monitor will even be compatible with the BenQ ScreenBar Halo. Some will need a spacer to work, and a separate piece (which costs extra) is required to use some webcams. But other monitors are flat-out unsupported, as BenQ explains in this graphic:

Source: BenQ

So, you might not have a choice but to pass on the BenQ ScreenBar Halo, depending on your monitor. However, it says a lot about the ScreenBar Halo's quality that its biggest drawback is compatibility rather than universal issues.

Should you buy the BenQ ScreenBar Halo?

You should buy the BenQ ScreenBar Halo if:

You want a premium monitor light bar with great build quality and design

You need extra light at your desk but don't want a traditional desk lamp

You have around $200 to spend on one of the best monitor lights available

You should NOT buy the BenQ ScreenBar Halo if:

You have an unsupported monitor, or don't like the design of the ScreenBar Halo

You don't want a USB-powered light bar

You're on a budget, or could get by with a cheaper light bar

Monitor light bars aren't for everyone, but they're a great way to add lighting to a workspace without cluttering up a desk. For me, having that extra bit of lighting is just the thing I need to be more productive and stay focused. If you think a light bar would have similar productivity benefits for your workflow, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo is one of the best. It covers a lot of area, has a premium build, and has plenty of custom lighting options. If you have a budget of around $200 to spend on a light bar, you won't be let down by the ScreenBar Halo.