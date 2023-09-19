Beshon Outlet Extender $9 $23 Save $14 This outlet extender features eight power outlets, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A. That means you'll be able to charge all your favorite products with just this one device making things more convenient. $9 at Amazon

If you're looking for an easy way to expand the capabilities of your existing wall outlets, look no further than the Beshon Outlet Extender. This device packs a lot of ports, with eight wall outlets, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port. For the most part, this is an excellent accessory to have in your home or office, making it easier to plug in all your devices. Best of all, it can now be had for a low price, coming in at just $9 for a limited time. Just make sure to clip the coupon before check out to maximize your savings.

Now, there's really nothing fancy going on here with the Beshon Outlet Extender, with the device just providing more outlets from the existing ones from your current setup. However, one thing to note that's a nice touch is the included screw that will provide added stability when adhered to your existing wall outlet. As mentioned before, you're getting a total of eight outlets, with four having ground terminals and four without.

In addition, you're getting two USB-C port with a maximum charging capability of 5V at 3A and a USB-A port with a maximum of 5V at 2.4A. For the most part, this is going to limit what you can charge, but if you're going to be charging just smartphones and tablets from the USB ports, you'll be just fine. Those looking to charge laptops and larger items will want to stick with something that support PD charging.

With something like this, it's important that you're getting something that can operate safely, and Beshon has packed its outlet extender with "overload protection, over-voltage protection, short circuit protection, over-current protection and overheat protection." For the most part, you're getting an excellent deal here, so if you've been looking for outlet extenders for a great price, this deal's going to be for you.