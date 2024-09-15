Being a gamer or tech enthusiast can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you love having the latest and greatest gadgets. I can't lie — it's pretty cool to have the most cutting-edge technology on the market, like great laptops and gaming handhelds, so I invest a fair bit of money into refining my productivity and gaming setups. Still, it's always good to remember that you don't need to spend a fortune in order to improve your workflows and gaming experiences with fantastic accessories. In fact, some of my most-used accessories that are critical to my daily needs cost less than $50.

So, in a technology market where it's far too easy to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on your setup, let's highlight some products that you can get at affordable prices. While some of these are accessories I've reviewed, many are things I've just bought for personal use and are virtually irreplaceable to me.

10 Jsaux ModCase

The perfect companion for your ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, or Steam Deck

Close

If you happen to own a gaming handheld from Asus or Valve, I can't recommend the Jsaux ModCase enough. It's a modular protective case that'll keep your Asus ROG Ally, Asus ROG Ally X, and Steam Deck safe from drops and scratches. I reviewed the ROG Ally version for XDA, but I've spent time using both the ROG Ally X and Steam Deck models with my handhelds. The ROG Ally one is my favorite, since it features an inbuilt kickstand that closes flat. The other two models have modular kickstands that can be added or removed as needed, but protrude from the handheld case when installed.

More than the modular features, I love the protection offered by this case. It's a rubber grip case that wraps around your handheld and can stay on all the time — even while you're gaming. When you're packing for travel, the Jsaux ModCase includes a hard cover that protects the screen and joysticks. It's fantastic for travel, where pulling off a hard shell is much easier than fiddling with a zipper case on a tight airplane. Considering how cheap these cases are, they're a must-have for ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Steam Deck owners.

JSAUX ModCase for ROG Ally $26 $30 Save $4 Jsaux's ModCase is a hard-shell protective case for the Asus ROG Ally that adds protection and functionality. It's smaller than a padded case or sleeve, and packs extra features like a built-in kickstand. Best of all, it keeps the aesthetic of your ROG Ally intact. $26 at Amazon $26 at Jsaux (Asus ROG Ally) $30 at Jsaux (Asus ROG Ally X)

JSAUX PC0104 ModCase for Steam Deck $30 $34 Save $4 The Jsaux ModCase is a versatile case that adds protection and features to your Steam Deck. It's modular, so you can attach a variety of accessories to the back based on what your needs require. There's a kickstand option, a cooling fan accessory (sold separately), and a strap to hold something like a power bank. $30 at Amazon

9 Ugreen Revodok Pro 109

An expansive USB-C hub providing all the ports you need