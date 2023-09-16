Full HD was all the rave back in the early 2010s. TVs, laptops, and monitors were all leaving the 720p resolution behind, in favor of 1080p. It's hard to fathom just how quickly display tech advanced as we're now seeing graphics cards capable of displaying images to screens with four times as many pixels (2160p or 4K). Still, 1080p is a common resolution today as it's less demanding on PC hardware, allowing those who primarily play esports and value high frame rates above visual fidelity to enjoy excellent experiences. Here are the best 1080p GPUs for gaming.
Source: NVIDIA
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiBest 1080p GPU
Source: Asus
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060Runner-up best 1080p GPU
Source: Gigabyte
AMD Radeon RX 7600Best value 1080p GPU
Source: Intel
Intel Arc A770 Limited EditionBest Intel 1080p GPU
Source: 51RISC
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SuperBest budget 1080p GPU
Source: NVIDIA
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiBest 1080p GPU$350 $400 Save $50
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is simply the best 1080p GPU around. It'll provide a high frame rate even with all settings cranked to their maximum.
Source: Asus
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060Runner-up best 1080p GPU
This is from Nvidia's RTX 40 series of GPUs and comes rocking newer DLSS technology as well as next-gen cores for enhanced performance.
Source: Gigabyte
AMD Radeon RX 7600Best value 1080p GPU$265 $270 Save $5
AMD made some strides with its RDNA 3 graphics cards, bringing the fight back to Nvidia. This is one of the more affordable 1080p GPUs here.
Source: Intel
Intel Arc A770 Limited EditionBest Intel 1080p GPU$405 $426 Save $21
Intel is in the dedicated GPU business and its Arc A770 is the most powerful graphics card right now, perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming.
Source: 51RISC
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SuperBest budget 1080p GPU$227 $290 Save $63
While this may be one of the weaker-performing graphics cards in our collection, the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER will save you the most money.
AMD Radeon RX 6600Best last-gen 1080p GPU
This AMD Radeon RX 6600 isn't the newest and flashiest GPU out there, but it'll still comfortably play all your favorite games at Full HD.
Source: AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTBest performance 1080p GPU
This GPU is overkill for 1080p, but it will maximize the number of frames possible with high-refresh displays. It'll destroy the rest of our recommendations.
Image: Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Best ray tracing 1080p GPU
Want to push your PC a little further? We'd recommend the impressively powerful RTX 4070 for ray tracing at 1080p.
Choosing the best graphics card for 1080p gaming
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is still the very best 1080p graphics card available. It has since been replaced by the considerably more expensive RTX 4060 Ti, but we'd still go with the older generation GPU if you can find it at a reasonable price. We'd also pick this GPU for 1440p gaming, allowing you to upgrade your monitor from Full HD sometime down the road without forking out on a new GPU. It's one of the best gaming GPUs for playing competitive online games or single-player stories.
If you want something slightly newer from Nvidia, we'd go for the RTX 4060. It's priced at $300 and offers decent performance for the price, especially at 1080p and with DLSS configured. Then there's the impressive AMD Radeon RX 7600, which is part of its RDNA 3 family of GPUs. Being a newer generation graphics card, the RX 7600 has a few tricks over the RTX 3060 Ti, though when it comes to ray tracing, nothing beats Nvidia's DLSS and RT cores. Regardless of which GPU you choose from our collection, you'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming.