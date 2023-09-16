Full HD was all the rave back in the early 2010s. TVs, laptops, and monitors were all leaving the 720p resolution behind, in favor of 1080p. It's hard to fathom just how quickly display tech advanced as we're now seeing graphics cards capable of displaying images to screens with four times as many pixels (2160p or 4K). Still, 1080p is a common resolution today as it's less demanding on PC hardware, allowing those who primarily play esports and value high frame rates above visual fidelity to enjoy excellent experiences. Here are the best 1080p GPUs for gaming.

While this may be one of the weaker-performing graphics cards in our collection, the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER will save you the most money.

Choosing the best graphics card for 1080p gaming

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is still the very best 1080p graphics card available. It has since been replaced by the considerably more expensive RTX 4060 Ti, but we'd still go with the older generation GPU if you can find it at a reasonable price. We'd also pick this GPU for 1440p gaming, allowing you to upgrade your monitor from Full HD sometime down the road without forking out on a new GPU. It's one of the best gaming GPUs for playing competitive online games or single-player stories.

If you want something slightly newer from Nvidia, we'd go for the RTX 4060. It's priced at $300 and offers decent performance for the price, especially at 1080p and with DLSS configured. Then there's the impressive AMD Radeon RX 7600, which is part of its RDNA 3 family of GPUs. Being a newer generation graphics card, the RX 7600 has a few tricks over the RTX 3060 Ti, though when it comes to ray tracing, nothing beats Nvidia's DLSS and RT cores. Regardless of which GPU you choose from our collection, you'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming.