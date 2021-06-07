These are the Best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 Cases: Logitech, ESR, Spigen, and more!

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the iPad Pro 2021 is a no-brainer. It has the new M1 chip, 5G connectivity, and the bigger 12.9-inch model even has a mini-LED display. Just the specs don’t tell you the entire story though, so you might want to check out our iPad Pro 2021 review before making a buying decision. This article however deals with a buying decision you have to make once you’ve already purchased the iPad Pro – a protective and functional case. Here are some of the best 11-inch iPad Pro cases that you can buy based on your needs. We also have a list of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in case you went with the bigger variant. Please ensure you pick the right size cases for your iPad Pro as the dimensions obviously vary.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch The best productivity case The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is one of the best cases directly from Apple and is a perfect addition to your iPad if you want to use it as a computer with a trackpad and keyboard.

Logitech Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch The next best keyboard case If you find the Magic Keyboard case from Apple to be too expensive, the Logitech Folio is the perfect alternative. It also has a trackpad and keyboard which makes using the iPad easier.

HOLIMET Leather Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Goodness of leather This case is for everyone who's a fan of leather cases and wants a protective folio case that also looks good. The case also houses a pocket for small documents or cash when you're traveling.

ESR Clear Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Show off the Apple logo! As the name suggests, this is a clear case that doesn't necessarily offer a ton of drop protection but is good enough to protect against scratches. Get this if you don't want to change the look of your iPad.

Spigen Tough Armor for iPad Pro 11-inch Rugged protection against drops Spigen makes some of the best protective cases and the Tough Armor Pro is the perfect case to get if you tend to drop your iPad often. It also has a slot for the Apple Pencil and also looks quite good.

Speck Presidio for iPad Pro 11-inch Stealthy folio case The Speck Presidio case is a folio or a flip case for the iPad Pro that looks stealthy with its matte black color. Being a folio case, you can use it to prop the iPad up at different angles which can be helpful while you're consuming content.

ESR Rebound for iPad Pro 11-inch Folio with multiple positions The ESR Rebound is a protective case that can be used to rest the iPad in multiple positions both horizontally and vertically. It also has a cavity to house the pencil and has smart sleep/wake functionality.

Soke Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Ultimate protection for your iPad The Soke case easily offers the best protection for your iPad Pro with its dual-layer casing. It also has an in-built screen protector so you don't have to buy one separately. There's also a rugged kickstand at the back.

ESR Matte Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Clear, but with a matte finish Just like the ESR clear case we mentioned earlier, this one can protect your iPad against light scratches but not necessarily drops. If you want to maintain a slim profile but prefer matte over glossy, this is the case to get.

Dadanism clear case for iPad Pro 11-inch Clear TPU bumper case If you want a clear case but also want added protection against falls, you can't go wrong with this one. It has a hard polycarbonate back along with soft TPU sides which provide cushioning when dropped. The best option for a clear case.

Fintie Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Folio with different angles This is just like any other folio case but with one speciality. You can adjust the angle at which you want your iPad to rest in the horizontal position using the grooves given on the back of the case. If you watch a lot of content, you might find this useful.

Levet Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Rotatable keyboard case with trackpad This keyboard case for the iPad Pro has a rotatable display area and also comes with a trackpad that increases your productivity. The keyboard is backlit and given the 360-degree rotation, this is a great keyboard case on a budget.

Kvago Case for iPad Pro 11-inch Folio with detachable keyboard This is a folio case that also comes with a keyboard attachment that even has a trackpad. If you're using the iPad as a media device, you can keep the keyboard away or if you're using it for work, just slide the keyboard back in.

Origami case for iPad Pro 11-inch Multi-angle magnetic folio This is a magnetic folio case that acts as a stand for the iPad Pro at multiple angles. You can use it in both landscape and portrait orientations. It has a magnetic flap and also supports charging the Apple Pencil.

Origami case for iPad Pro 11-inch Cheap wireless keyboard case This is one of the most affordable keyboard cases you can buy for the iPad Pro. It doesn't come with a trackpad though but you can't really expect a lot at this price point. If you want a cheap keyboard case, this is a good option.

These were some of the best iPad Pro cases in our opinion for the new 11-inch variant. Note that the dimensions of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 haven’t changed from previous years’ models, unlike the 12.9-inch model, so older cases will also work well with the 2021 iPad Pro. If you want to get serious work done, we would highly recommend getting Apple’s Magic Keyboard or if you think it’s too expensive, you can get the Logitech Folio which offers similar functionality. For the best protection, we would suggest going for the Spigen Tough Armor.

Most of the cases we mentioned here should work well with the Apple Pencil or have a dedicated cavity to slot it in since the iPad Pro itself charges the pencil. If you’re getting a third-party keyboard case, the chances are it may not natively support the iPad OS gestures, so that’s something to keep in mind. While a good case may protect your iPad Pro from scratches and occasional drops, you might also consider getting Apple Care+ with your iPad to make sure it’s protected from accidental damages as well.